How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Long John Silver’s 200 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Long John Silver’s 200 qualifying on Friday at Martinsville Speedway via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series is headed to Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia this weekend for the Long John Silver’s 200. The race will run Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be preceded by qualifying at the track.

The drivers will get a 20-minute practice run at 3 p.m. and then qualifying starts at 3:35 p.m. ET. Both will air on FS1. Qualifying will see each truck run two laps to secure the fastest time. The fastest driver claims pole position, the second fastest is on the front row, and so on down to the slowest qualifier starting in the final position at the back of the pack.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Kyle Busch is back for another truck event, which means he is the heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Busch is installed at +105 and is followed by Zane Smith at +650. William Byron is the defending race champ but will not be competing this year.

How to watch qualifying for the Long John Silver’s 200

Date: Friday, April 14
Time: 3:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 Long John Silver’s 200 Truck Race Entry List

Pos. Driver Truck #
1 William Sawalich 1
2 Kris Wright 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Kaden Honeycutt 04
5 Chase Purdy 4
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Corey Heim 11
9 Spencer Boyd 12
10 Hailie Deegan 13
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Tyler Ankrum 16
13 Taylor Gray 17
14 Christian Eckes 19
15 Brad Perez 20
16 Stephen Mallozzi 22
17 Grant Enfinger 23
18 Rajah Caruth 24
19 Matt DiBenedetto 25
20 TBD 30
21 Bret Holmes 32
22 Mason Massey 33
23 Josh Reaume 34
24 Jake Garcia 35
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Ross Chastain 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Daniel Dye 43
29 Lawless Alan 45
30 Memphis Villarreal 46
31 Kyle Busch 51
32 Stewart Friesen 52
33 Timmy Hill 56
34 Conner Jones 66
35 Matt Crafton 88
36 Justin S. Carroll 90
37 Ty Majeski 98
38 Ben Rhodes 99

