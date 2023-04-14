How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Long John Silver’s 200 truck race via live online stream

The NASCAR Truck Series is headed to Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia this weekend for the Long John Silver’s 200. The race will run Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be preceded by qualifying at the track.

The drivers will get a 20-minute practice run at 3 p.m. and then qualifying starts at 3:35 p.m. ET. Both will air on FS1. Qualifying will see each truck run two laps to secure the fastest time. The fastest driver claims pole position, the second fastest is on the front row, and so on down to the slowest qualifier starting in the final position at the back of the pack.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Kyle Busch is back for another truck event, which means he is the heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Busch is installed at +105 and is followed by Zane Smith at +650. William Byron is the defending race champ but will not be competing this year.

