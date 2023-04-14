NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Long John Silver’s 200 Truck Series race

NASCAR’s Truck Series is back in action this weekend. They head to the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia for the 2023 Long John Silver’s 200 on Friday, April 14. Practice will begin at 3 p.m. ET on FS1, with qualifying following at 3:35 p.m. ET. This will be the seventh truck race of the season.

The Martinsville Speedway will utilize two-lap qualifying. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all trucks. Then, each truck will get the chance to run two laps to set its fastest time possible. Whichever lap is quicker will be the one counted toward the standings. The fastest driver at the end of qualifying will earn the pole position for the race later that night.

This race will be held in three stages. The first two stages will each be 50 laps. The final stage will be 100 laps. It wasn’t held in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19. It returned last year and was won by William Byron. He finished in 1:47:36 in the first iteration of this race, which was only 200 laps compared to 250.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Long John Silver’s 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.