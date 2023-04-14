 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Long John Silver’s 200 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Friday’s Long John Silver’s 200 at the Martinsville Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Jake Garcia (35) during heat race action for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race on April 8, 2023 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR’s Truck Series is back in action this weekend. They head to the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia for the 2023 Long John Silver’s 200 on Friday, April 14. Practice will begin at 3 p.m. ET on FS1, with qualifying following at 3:35 p.m. ET. This will be the seventh truck race of the season.

The Martinsville Speedway will utilize two-lap qualifying. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all trucks. Then, each truck will get the chance to run two laps to set its fastest time possible. Whichever lap is quicker will be the one counted toward the standings. The fastest driver at the end of qualifying will earn the pole position for the race later that night.

This race will be held in three stages. The first two stages will each be 50 laps. The final stage will be 100 laps. It wasn’t held in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19. It returned last year and was won by William Byron. He finished in 1:47:36 in the first iteration of this race, which was only 200 laps compared to 250.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Long John Silver’s 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2023 Long John Silver’s 200 Truck Race Entry List

Pos. Driver Truck #
Pos. Driver Truck #
1 William Sawalich 1
2 Kris Wright 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Kaden Honeycutt 04
5 Chase Purdy 4
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Corey Heim 11
9 Spencer Boyd 12
10 Hailie Deegan 13
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Tyler Ankrum 16
13 Taylor Gray 17
14 Christian Eckes 19
15 Brad Perez 20
16 Stephen Mallozzi 22
17 Grant Enfinger 23
18 Rajah Caruth 24
19 Matt DiBenedetto 25
20 TBD 30
21 Bret Holmes 32
22 Mason Massey 33
23 Josh Reaume 34
24 Jake Garcia 35
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Ross Chastain 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Daniel Dye 43
29 Lawless Alan 45
30 Memphis Villarreal 46
31 Kyle Busch 51
32 Stewart Friesen 52
33 Timmy Hill 56
34 Conner Jones 66
35 Matt Crafton 88
36 Justin S. Carroll 90
37 Ty Majeski 98
38 Ben Rhodes 99

