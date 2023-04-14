How to watch the Long John Silver’s 200 Truck race, via live stream

NASCAR is heading to Ridgeway, Virginia for its next races. The Martinsville Speedway will host three races this weekend, including the 2023 Long John Silver’s 200 Truck Series race. Practice, qualifying and the race itself will all be held on Friday, April 14.

This will only be the second time this race is 200 laps. It changed to 250 laps in 1996, which held through 2019. This event wasn’t held in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19, and then when it returned in 2022, it dropped down to 200 laps. William Byron took the checkered flag last year in 1:47:36 for his first win at this race.

How to watch the Long John Silver’s 200

Date: Friday, April 14

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Long John Silver’s 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup