How to watch the Long John Silver’s 200 Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Long John Silver’s 200 of the 2023 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Martinsville Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Bret Holmes (32) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Dean Thompson (5) race side by side during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race on April 8, 2023 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR is heading to Ridgeway, Virginia for its next races. The Martinsville Speedway will host three races this weekend, including the 2023 Long John Silver’s 200 Truck Series race. Practice, qualifying and the race itself will all be held on Friday, April 14.

This will only be the second time this race is 200 laps. It changed to 250 laps in 1996, which held through 2019. This event wasn’t held in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19, and then when it returned in 2022, it dropped down to 200 laps. William Byron took the checkered flag last year in 1:47:36 for his first win at this race.

How to watch the Long John Silver’s 200

Date: Friday, April 14
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Long John Silver’s 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2023 Long John Silver’s 200 Truck Race starting lineup

Pos. Driver Truck #
Pos. Driver Truck #
1 Zane Smith 38
2 Kyle Busch 51
3 Ben Rhodes 99
4 Corey Heim 11
5 Matt DiBenedetto 25
6 Carson Hocevar 42
7 Christian Eckes 19
8 Chase Purdy 4
9 Tanner Gray 15
10 Grant Enfinger 23
11 Matt Crafton 88
12 Ty Majeski 98
13 Stewart Friesen 52
14 Tyler Ankrum 16
15 Conner Jones 66
16 Rajah Caruth 24
17 Kaden Honeycutt 04
18 Jake Garcia 35
19 Nick Sanchez 2
20 Lawless Alan 45
21 Daniel Dye 43
22 William Sawalich 1
23 Bret Holmes 32
24 Taylor Gray 17
25 Ross Chastain 41
26 Colby Howard 9
27 Hailie Deegan 13
28 Timmy Hill 56
29 Memphis Villarreal 46
30 Spencer Boyd 12
31 Kris Wright 02
32 Mason Massey 33
33 Justin S. Carroll 90
34 Jonathan Shafer 30
35 Brad Perez 20
36 Stephen Mallozzi 22
37 Dean Thompson 5

