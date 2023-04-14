Call 811 Before You Dig 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be back on Saturday, April 14 with the Call 811 Before You Dig 250. Before the race gets started at 7:30 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going the day prior at 5:35 p.m. ET. Both events can be seen on FS1.

Qualifying at the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia will follow the two-lap qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all cars starting at 5 p.m. ET on Friday. Then, each driver will run a single-car, two-lap qualifier. The faster of the two laps will be counted towards the standings. The fastest driver at qualifying will earn the pole position for Saturday’s race.

John Hunter Nemechek has the best odds of winning the 2023 Call 811.com Before You Dig. 250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +380 and is followed by Justin Allgaier (+475), Josh Berry (+500), Sammy Smith (+550) and Chandler Smith (+700).

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

How to watch qualifying for the Call 811.com Before You Dig 250

Date: Friday, April 14

Time: 5:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Entry list