Call 811 Before You Dig 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Martinsville for the 2023 Call 811 Before You Dig 250. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By Teddy Ricketson
Austin Hill of the Bennett Transportation Chevrolet (21) leads John Hunter Nemechek of the Mobil 1 Toyota (20) and Parker Kligerman of the Big Machine Racing Spiked Chevrolet (48) through turn three during the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be back on Saturday, April 14 with the Call 811 Before You Dig 250. Before the race gets started at 7:30 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going the day prior at 5:35 p.m. ET. Both events can be seen on FS1.

Qualifying at the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia will follow the two-lap qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all cars starting at 5 p.m. ET on Friday. Then, each driver will run a single-car, two-lap qualifier. The faster of the two laps will be counted towards the standings. The fastest driver at qualifying will earn the pole position for Saturday’s race.

John Hunter Nemechek has the best odds of winning the 2023 Call 811.com Before You Dig. 250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +380 and is followed by Justin Allgaier (+475), Josh Berry (+500), Sammy Smith (+550) and Chandler Smith (+700).

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

How to watch qualifying for the Call 811.com Before You Dig 250

Date: Friday, April 14
Time: 5:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Entry list

2023 Call 811 Before You Dig 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Stefan Parsons 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Gray Gaulding 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Derek Kraus 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ryan Truex 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Patrick Emerling 35
26 Joe Graf Jr 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
30 Leland Honeyman 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Matt Mills 53
34 Timmy Hill 66
35 Kaden Honeycutt 74
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 Alex Labbe 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Kyle Weatherman 96
40 Riley Herbst 98

