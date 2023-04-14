 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Xfinity series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Call 811 Before You Dig 250 at the Martinsville Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Sheldon Creed (#2 Richard Childress Racing Whelen Chevrolet) and Cole Custer (#00 Stewart Haas Racing Haas Automation Ford) race onto the front stretch during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 on March 4, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is back in action this weekend. The 2023 Call 811.com Before You Dig. 250 will be held at the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia on Saturday, April 15. The day prior, practice and qualifying will run. Practice begins at 5 p.m. ET on FS1 and is followed by qualifying at 5:35 p.m. ET.

Qualifying at the Martinsville Speedway will utilize a two-lap qualifying format. Following a 20-minute practice/warm-up session for all cars, they will run a single-car, two-lap qualifier. Each car will run two laps, and the faster of their laps will be counted toward the standings. The fastest driver will earn pole position for the race on Saturday night.

John Hunter Nemechek heads into the weekend with the best odds to win the race installed at +380 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Justin Allgaier (+475), Josh Berry (+500), Sammy Smith (+550) and Chandler Smith (+700).

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Call 811 Before You Dig 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Stefan Parsons 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Gray Gaulding 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Derek Kraus 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ryan Truex 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Patrick Emerling 35
26 Joe Graf Jr 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
30 Leland Honeyman 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Matt Mills 53
34 Timmy Hill 66
35 Kaden Honeycutt 74
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 Alex Labbe 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Kyle Weatherman 96
40 Riley Herbst 98

