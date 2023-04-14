NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Xfinity series race

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is back in action this weekend. The 2023 Call 811.com Before You Dig. 250 will be held at the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia on Saturday, April 15. The day prior, practice and qualifying will run. Practice begins at 5 p.m. ET on FS1 and is followed by qualifying at 5:35 p.m. ET.

Qualifying at the Martinsville Speedway will utilize a two-lap qualifying format. Following a 20-minute practice/warm-up session for all cars, they will run a single-car, two-lap qualifier. Each car will run two laps, and the faster of their laps will be counted toward the standings. The fastest driver will earn pole position for the race on Saturday night.

John Hunter Nemechek heads into the weekend with the best odds to win the race installed at +380 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Justin Allgaier (+475), Josh Berry (+500), Sammy Smith (+550) and Chandler Smith (+700).

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.