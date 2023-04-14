Breaking down the weather forecast for NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR will be in Ridgeway, Virginia for its next races. All three Series will be in action between Friday, April 14 and Sunday, April 16. Several events can be impacted by weather, and it looks like NASCAR may need to be ready to get creative to get all of this weekend's races, practices and qualifiers in.

There is precipitation in the forecast throughout the weekend. Overall, the concern doesn’t necessarily surround if it will rain this weekend, but rather, how much it will rain. There is at least a 25% chance of rain each day, and it peaks on Sunday at a whopping 88%. If the weather forces qualifying to be canceled, the starting lineup for each race will be determined by a performance-metric formula in the rulebook. It provides points based on driver and owner performance in the previous race and throughout the season.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Martinsville Speedway this weekend in Martinsville, Virginia, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always, with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, April 14

Hi 66°, Low 55°: Cooler; a stray p.m. t-storm, 42% chance of rain

3 p.m. ET, Truck Series Practice

3:35 p.m. ET, Truck Series Qualifying

5 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Practice

5:35 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Qualifying

7:30 p.m. ET, Long John Silver’s 200 Truck Race (200 laps, 105.2 miles)

Saturday, April 15

Hi 77°, Low 54°: Partly sunny and warmer, 25% chance of rain

4:35 p.m. ET, Cup Series Practice

5:20 p.m. ET, Cup Series Qualifying

7:30 p.m. ET, Call 811.com Before You Dig 250 Xfinity Race (250 laps, 131.2 miles)

Sunday, April 16

Hi 78°, Low 46°: A shower and thunderstorm, 88% chance of rain

3 p.m. ET, NOCO 400 Cup Series Race (400 laps, 210.4 miles)