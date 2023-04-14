Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, April 14

There is a full baseball schedule on tap for Friday, April 14. After several teams spent Thursday traveling, Friday’s action will see either the start or continuation of everyone’s weekend series. With so many options to choose from at DraftKings DFS, we give our best team stacks for the main slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, April 14th

Rays vs. Blue Jays

Randy Arozarena ($6,000)

Wander Franco ($5,900)

Yandy Diaz ($4,900)

Brandon Lowe ($4,300)

Tampa Bay is looking to set the record for the best undefeated start to a season in MLB history with a win on Friday. The Rays are simply finding ways to win and are getting solid production from the top of their order. They have a favorable matchup against Jose Berrios, who has allowed at least six runs in each of his starts to begin the year.

The Rays are the -135 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Blue Jays are installed as the narrow +115 underdogs, with the run total set at nine.

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,500)

Austin Riley ($5,500)

Matt Olson ($5,300)

Sean Murphy ($4,200)

Brady Singer was solid in his first start of the season but struggled in the second, allowing five earned runs on eight hits. Atlanta is coming off a sweep of the Cincinnati Reds and scored at least five runs in each game.

The Braves are -140 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the home underdog with +120 odds of winning. The run total is set at nine.

Pete Alonso ($5,400)

Starling Marte ($4,900)

Francisco Lindor ($4,700)

Brandon Nimmo ($4,000)

New York is 3-2 in its last five games but is heading into the series opener coming off a win. They have a favorable matchup against Oakland starter James Kaprielian who has allowed at least five earned runs in each of his two starts to begin the season.

The Mets are the -225 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are the +190 underdog at home, and the run total is set at eight.