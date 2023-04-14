Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, April 14th

Every day of the 2023 baseball season, I’ll be breaking down the day’s slate of scheduled starting pitchers and ranking their matchups so you can start, sit and stream with confidence for your fantasy teams.

After a light Thursday, we’re back with a full slate of MLB games on Friday night — which means plenty of starting pitcher options to choose from on the waiver wire and plenty of start/sit decisions to make for your fantasy team. Luckily, we’re here to break down every matchup and let you know who to ride with.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, April 14th

Pitchers to stream

Michael Wacha, San Diego Padres — Wacha stunned just about everybody in his last start, fanning 10 Atlanta Braves over six strong innings to lead the Friars to a win. His command and his changeup might not be quite that good again — we’ve been burned by Wacha before — but an up-and-down Milwaukee Brewers offense at home shouldn’t be too tall a hurdle.

Cal Quantrill, Cleveland Guardians — Quantrill’s had mixed results in two starts against the Seattle Mariners, but now he gets a sorry Washington Nationals lineup on Friday night. Don’t expect too many strikeouts, but Quantrill is a control merchant whose ability to work deep into games should put him in line for a win.

Tyler Wells, Baltimore Orioles — Without Tim Anderson, Eloy Jimenez and potentially Yoan Moncada, these aren’t the Chicago White Sox you’ve come to know in recent years. Wells was great in long relief against the Texas Rangers and held his own against the fearsome New York Yankees last weekend, so we’re betting he can navigate at least five innings in Chicago with his array of solid secondaries.

And now, without further ado, your full starting pitcher rankings for Friday, April 14th.