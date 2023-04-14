 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, April 14th

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Friday, April 14th.

By Chris Landers
Kodai Senga of the New York Mets pitches during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on April 08, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Every day of the 2023 baseball season, I’ll be breaking down the day’s slate of scheduled starting pitchers and ranking their matchups so you can start, sit and stream with confidence for your fantasy teams.

After a light Thursday, we’re back with a full slate of MLB games on Friday night — which means plenty of starting pitcher options to choose from on the waiver wire and plenty of start/sit decisions to make for your fantasy team. Luckily, we’re here to break down every matchup and let you know who to ride with.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, April 14th

Pitchers to stream

Michael Wacha, San Diego Padres — Wacha stunned just about everybody in his last start, fanning 10 Atlanta Braves over six strong innings to lead the Friars to a win. His command and his changeup might not be quite that good again — we’ve been burned by Wacha before — but an up-and-down Milwaukee Brewers offense at home shouldn’t be too tall a hurdle.

Cal Quantrill, Cleveland Guardians — Quantrill’s had mixed results in two starts against the Seattle Mariners, but now he gets a sorry Washington Nationals lineup on Friday night. Don’t expect too many strikeouts, but Quantrill is a control merchant whose ability to work deep into games should put him in line for a win.

Tyler Wells, Baltimore Orioles — Without Tim Anderson, Eloy Jimenez and potentially Yoan Moncada, these aren’t the Chicago White Sox you’ve come to know in recent years. Wells was great in long relief against the Texas Rangers and held his own against the fearsome New York Yankees last weekend, so we’re betting he can navigate at least five innings in Chicago with his array of solid secondaries.

And now, without further ado, your full starting pitcher rankings for Friday, April 14th.

Starting pitcher rankings 4/14

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Kodai Senga @ Athletics
2 Sean Manaea @ Tigers
3 Nestor Cortes vs. Twins
4 Freddy Peralta @ Padres
5 Drew Rasmussen @ Blue Jays
6 Charlie Morton @ Royals
Strong plays
7 Patrick Sandoval @ Red Sox
8 Brady Singer vs. Braves
9 Tyler Mahle @ Yankees
Questionable
10 Michael Wacha vs. Brewers
11 Cal Quantrill vs. Nationals
12 Tyler Wells @ White Sox
13 Noah Syndergaard vs. Dodgers
14 Luis Garcia vs. Rangers
15 Marco Gonzales vs. Rockies
16 Mike Clevinger vs. Orioles
17 Taijuan Walker @ Reds
18 Martin Perez @ Astros
19 Trevor Rogers vs. Diamondbacks
Don't do it
20 Justin Steele @ Dodgers
21 Tanner Houck vs. Angels
22 Trevor Williams vs. Guardians
23 Johan Oviedo @ Cardinals
24 Madison Bumgarner @ Marlins
25 Joey Wentz vs. Giants
26 Jose Berrios vs. Rays
27 Jake Woodford vs. Pirates
28 James Kaprielian vs. Mets
29 Austin Gomber @ Mariners
30 Connor Overton vs. Phillies

More From DraftKings Nation