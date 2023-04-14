Picks, predictions for Rays vs. Blue Jays on Friday, April 14th

The still-undefeated Tampa Bay Rays (13-0) will hit the road for a three-game divisional series with the Toronto Blue Jays (8-5) starting on Friday, April 14. First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario is set for 7:07 p.m. ET. Drew Rasmussen (2-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for Tampa Bay, while Toronto counters with Jose Berrios (0-2, 11.17 ERA).

The Rays are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The run total is set at nine, and the Blue Jays are the +115 home underdogs.

Rays-Blue Jays picks: Friday, April 14th

Injury report

Rays

Out: SP Jeffrey Springs (arm), CF Jose Siri (hamstring), SP Tyler Glasnow (oblique), SP Zach Eflin (back)

Blue Jays

Day to day: 3B Matt Chapman (illness)

Starting pitchers

Drew Rasmussen vs. Jose Berrios

Rasmussen, like the other Rays starters, has had a strong opening to the season. He is coming off a dominant outing against the Oakland Athletics. Rasmussen pitched seven innings and gave up one hit while striking out eight to earn the win.

As good as Rasmussen has been, Berrios is on the other side of the spectrum. He has allowed at least four earned runs in each outing so far. Most recently, Berrios lasted only four innings against the Los Angeles Angels and allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits. He walked one and struck out five on his way to earning the loss.

Over/Under pick

The Rays have scored at least seven runs in eight of their last nine games. The Blue Jays have scored at least four runs in six of their last seven. Even if Rasmussen is dominant yet again, I still like the over with the way the Rays have been playing.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Hopefully, Tampa Bay is able to get out of its head with the record on the line and approach this like any other game. Rasmussen has been great so far, and the Rays’ lineup should be able to provide him early run support off Berrios.

Pick: Rays