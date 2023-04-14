Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Red Sox on Friday, April 14th

The Los Angeles Angels will look to keep up their hot start to the season when they travel to Boston to take on the Red Sox tonight at Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET on Apple TV. Patrick Sandoval (1-0, 1.64 ERA) will go for the Halos against Boston’s Tanner Houck (2-0, 4.50 ERA).

The Angels are -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Red Sox are +100 underdogs. The total is set at 9.

Angels-Red Sox picks: Friday, April 14th

Injury report

Red Sox

Day to day: OF Masataka Yoshida (right hamstring)

Out: RP Zack Kelly (right elbow inflammation), SP Brayan Bello (right elbow inflammation), RP Joely Rodriguez (right oblique strain), OF Adam Duvall (left wrist fracture)

Angels

Out: C Max Stassi (left hip strain), 1B Jared Walsh (headaches and insomnia)

Starting pitchers

Patrick Sandoval vs. Tanner Houck

After putting together a strong World Baseball Classic with Team Mexico, Sandoval’s had a strong start to the season, allowing only one run in both of his starts thus far. Sandoval relies heavily on his changeup, fastball and slider, along with having a sinker that he uses exclusively against lefties and a curveball he uses exclusively against righties.

Like Sandoval, Houck has three primary pitches, as he throws his slider, fastball and sinker a combined 73% of the time. After being used primarily as a reliever last season, Houck started this year in Boston’s rotation, and has allowed five earned runs in 10 innings.

Over/Under pick

While both Sandoval and Houck have picked up wins on the mound this season, they both have their warts, as Houck has given up too much hard contract (30th percentile in hard hit rate) while Sandoval has gotten a bit lucky (26th percentile in expected batting average). This line has been cleared in three of the four games these pitchers have started. That trend will continue tonight.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

As mentioned above, Houck has struggled in limiting hard contact this year, which could be a death sentence against an Angels lineup that has seven hitters with a hard hit rate over 40 percent. While both teams’ bullpens have been unreliable so far, I’m backing the Angels arms in what should be a close, exciting game.

Pick: Angels