Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Athletics on Friday, April 14th

The New York Mets (7-6) begin a 10-game road trip with a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics (3-10) starting on Friday, April 14. First pitch from the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. Kodai Senga (2-0, 1.59 ERA) gets the starting nod for New York, while Oakland counters with James Kaprielian (0-1, 11.17 ERA).

The Mets are -225 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are the +190 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Mets vs. Athletics picks: Friday, April 14th

Injury report

Mets

Out: C Omar Narvaez (calf), SP Justin Verlander (shoulder strain)

Athletics

Out: C Manny Pina (wrist), OF/1B Seth Brown (oblique), SP Paul Blackburn (finger)

Starting pitchers

Kodai Senga vs. James Kaprielian

Senga has been good in his first season stateside. He brought his ghost fork pitch over from the NPB and has tormented the Miami Marlins with it twice. Between the two starts, Senga combined for 11.1 innings and allowed two earned runs on six hits. He walked six and struck out 14, picking up a win in each game.

Kaprielian hasn’t had the same success as Senga. He didn’t get stuck with a loss in his first start but still struggled out of the gate. Things didn’t improve in his second outing, as he only lasted 4.2 innings and gave up seven earned runs on seven hits. Kaprielian walked three and struck out six on the way to earning his first loss of the year.

Over/Under pick

New York has scored at least five runs in five of its last seven games. Despite how bad Oakland has been this year, they have still scored at least seven runs in three straight. I think the Mets’ lineup gets to Kaprielian early, giving Senga plenty of run support but also helping the over hit.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

Senga has pitched well to start his MLB career. He has a fantastic matchup against a struggling Athletics team and should continue with another good outing. Oakland has played in some close games, but I think New York runs away with this one.

Pick: Mets