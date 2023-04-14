Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Dodgers on Friday, April 14th

The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to win their second series in a row when they welcome the Chicago Cubs to Dodger Stadium for a three-game weekend series that begins tonight. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET tonight. Lefty Justin Steele (1-0, 0.75 ERA) will be on the mound for Chicago, while Noah Syndergaard (0-1, 6.30 ERA) looks to get on track for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are -165 favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Cubs are +140 underdogs. The total sits at 8.5.

Cubs vs. Dodgers picks: Friday, April 14th

Injury report

Cubs

Out: OF Seiya Suzuki (left oblique strain), SP Kyle Hendricks (right shoulder strain), RP Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation)

Dodgers

Out: SP Tony Gonsolin (left ankle sprain), SP Ryan Pepiot (left oblique strain), RP Jimmy Nelson (right elbow inflammation), RP Daniel Hudson (torn left ACL), RP Alex Reyes (frayed labrum in right shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Justin Steele (1-0, 0.75 ERA) vs. Noah Syndergaard (0-1, 6.30 ERA)

Steele has been off to an incredible start this year and has only allowed one run over 12 innings of work. After allowing an average of .312 on his fastball last year, batters are hitting a measly .231 off the pitch this year, while he has yet to allow a hit with his slider.

After only allowing one earned run in six innings of work in his season debut, Syndergaard struggled his last time out, as he gave up six runs in four innings of work against the Diamondbacks. Syndergaard only recorded three swinging strikes the whole game and was only able to make it through four innings.

Over/Under pick

I’m backing the overand taking the trends, as the Dodgers have cleared this line in five of their last six games while the Cubs have cleared this in three of their last five. Steele should have a strong start, but I’m expecting Syndergaard to labor and give up his fair share of runs.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Give me the Cubs as underdogs. I think Steele will pass his first big test against the Dodgers lineup, while Chicago will make quick work of Syndergaard. If you’re looking for a player to back tonight, Dansby Swanson is batting .444 in 18 career at-bats against Syndergaard, and I’m betting on him to have a strong game tonight.

Pick: Cubs ML