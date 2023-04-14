Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Thunder in Friday’s play-in game

The eighth seed in the Western Conference will be up for grabs on Friday as the Oklahoma City Thunder will head north to meet the Minnesota Timberwolves. This play-in tournament matchup will tip at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Minnesota fell to the Lakers in a 108-102 overtime loss during in its first play-in matchup on Tuesday before OKC raced past New Orleans 123-118 on Wednesday. The winner of this game will face top-seed Denver in the first round of the NBA playoffs, with Game 1 set for Sunday at Ball Arena.

The injury report for both teams have yet to be submitted for this matchup. After serving a one-game suspension for Tuesday’s game against Los Angeles, Minnesota center Rudy Gobert is dealing with back spasms and his status is uncertain.

Minnesota enters the game as a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 228.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder +5.5

Minnesota went 3-1 against OKC during the regular season with two of those victories coming by double-double digits. However, there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Wolves given Gobert’s back spasms and Jaden McDaniels’s broken hand. Meanwhile, OKC currently has the third-best against the spread record in the league at 46-34-3 and is coming off an impressive victory over the Pelicans. Take the Thunder to cover.

Over/Under: Over 228

Oklahoma City has been one of the more over-friendly teams in the league this season and may force Minnesota to play at its pace. Take the over in this matchup as both should be able to eclipse the total.