Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Heat vs. Bulls in Friday’s play-in game

We go over the lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and pick out our favorite player prop bets you should consider for Heat vs. Bulls in Friday’s play-in game.

By Nick Simon
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The eighth seed in the Eastern Conference will be up for grabs on Friday as the Chicago Bulls will head south to meet the Miami Heat. This play-in tournament matchup will tip at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

We’ll go over some of our favorite player props for this game provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler over 26.5 points (-115)

The Heat fell flat in their 116-105 loss to the Hawks on Tuesday and so Jimmy Butler. He shot just 31.5% from the field and produced just 21 points in the setback. With his back against the wall in this elimination game, one would expect a more focused effort from the veteran and a better shooting percentage should translate into more points. Take the over.

Zach LaVine over 4.5 rebounds (+110)

LaVine has averaged 4.5 rebounds this season and went over his season average with six in Wednesday’s 109-105 victory over the Raptors. This is a game where you could see an uptick in shot attempts and that could lead to extra rebounding opportunities for a starter like LaVine. Take the over.

DeMar DeRozan under 4.5 assists (+105)

DeRozan is averaging 5.1 assists per game but went below that with just three in Wednesday’s win over Toronto. In a high pressure elimination game like this, he will most likely take a good chunk of the shots for the Bulls and that will once again cut into his assist total. Take the under.

