Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Heat vs. Bulls in Friday’s play-in game

The eighth seed in the Eastern Conference will be up for grabs on Friday as the Chicago Bulls will head south to meet the Miami Heat. This play-in tournament matchup will tip at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

We’ll go over some of our favorite player props for this game provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler over 26.5 points (-115)

The Heat fell flat in their 116-105 loss to the Hawks on Tuesday and so Jimmy Butler. He shot just 31.5% from the field and produced just 21 points in the setback. With his back against the wall in this elimination game, one would expect a more focused effort from the veteran and a better shooting percentage should translate into more points. Take the over.

Zach LaVine over 4.5 rebounds (+110)

LaVine has averaged 4.5 rebounds this season and went over his season average with six in Wednesday’s 109-105 victory over the Raptors. This is a game where you could see an uptick in shot attempts and that could lead to extra rebounding opportunities for a starter like LaVine. Take the over.

DeMar DeRozan under 4.5 assists (+105)

DeRozan is averaging 5.1 assists per game but went below that with just three in Wednesday’s win over Toronto. In a high pressure elimination game like this, he will most likely take a good chunk of the shots for the Bulls and that will once again cut into his assist total. Take the under.