Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Timberwolves vs. Thunder in Friday’s play-in game

The eighth seed in the Western Conference will be up for grabs on Friday as the Oklahoma City Thunder will head north to meet the Minnesota Timberwolves. This play-in tournament matchup will tip at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

We’ll go over some of our favorite player props for this game provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Anthony Edwards alt points 30+ (+145)

Edwards was a non-factor from the field during Tuesday’s 108-102 overtime loss to the Lakers. He posted just nine points in the contest, going a poor 3-17 from the field. With his back against the wall in this elimination game, we can anticipate Ant Man to deliver a stronger effort offensively and we’ll say that he drops at least 30 in this one.

Mike Conley over 2.5 threes (+110)

The veteran Conley is averaging a career high 42% shooting from three this season and usually drains two to three per game. He’s buried at least five in two of his last three contests and one could easily see him putting up similar numbers from beyond the arc in this one. Take the over.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 5.5 rebounds (+100)

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 4.8 rebounds per game but has gone over his season average in his past three outings. This is a game where SGA may be summoned to play over 40 minutes and with the number of shots that both teams will put up, there should be plenty of opportunities to add to his rebound totals. Take the over.