Best DFS lineup strategy for Heat vs. Bulls NBA Showdown in Friday’s play-in game

The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls will face off for a final spot in the NBA playoffs and the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Kaseya Center from Miami, FL. The game will air on TNT.

Captain’s Picks

Jimmy Butler ($15,600) - Butler is a no-brainer pick as he’s been great especially in the playoffs. In an elimination game, you have to think he will try to take this game over. Butler nearly had a double-double in their first game and also add some blocks and steals defensively. Look for an big game from him in this one.

Demar DeRozan ($13,500) - This feels like a DeRozan breakout game. In Chicago’s first game in the play-in, Zach LaVine was the star. With all the attention on LaVine, I think DeRozan has one of his stronger performances. It would not surprise me to see him score 35+ points in this one. He averaged 28.3 points, eight assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game against Miami this year. The Bulls will need him to play well if they want to pull off the upset tonight.

FLEX Plays

Bam Adebayo ($8,800) - Adebayo did not play well against the Hawks. However, he was still able to score 39.3 DFS points as he was one of the highest scorers in the game. He only scored 12 points but added 12 rebounds and a combined five blocks and steals. The last time he matched up with the Bulls, he scored 40.3 DFS points.

Coby White ($5,400) - White is not a top option for the Bulls, but he has times where he has produced 30+ DFS points this month which nobody expects. In the opening game of the play-in, he played 25 minutes. I would expect White’s role in the rotation should stay the same or even grow, which makes him a strong flex play.

Fades

Zach LaVine ($9,200) - LaVine will still outscore the majority of players in this game, but I am not sure his production will be worth the cost. Everybody will be placing him in their lineups because of how well he played in their last game and I expect a bit of a letdown in this one. I would stay away from him in this matchup.

Kyle Lowry ($6,800) - Lowry looked the best we have seen him in a long time in the first round of the play-in. He scored 33 points which was the most he’s scored all year. I expect this to be the same scenario as LaVine. Everybody plays him in their lineup because of what he did last game and he ends up being a let down.

The Outcome

I think this game goes back and forth all game and the Bulls get a few baskets late to secure a win. DeRozan has been clutch in his career and I think he will make a game-winning shot in this one. I expect him and Butler to be going at it all game with the both of them being the stars of the matchup.

Final score: Bulls 111, Heat 109