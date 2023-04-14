Best DFS lineup strategy for Timberwolves vs. Thunder NBA Showdown in Friday’s play-in game

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. Tip off is set for 9:30 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis. The game will air on ESPN.

Captain’s Picks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($17,100) - Regardless of the cost here, Gilgeous-Alexander has been stellar all season and is a must-play. He is the best player in this game and will likely be the highest scorer. In a must-win game, I expect him to go for 30+ points again. Look for 50+ DFS points from him in this one.

Anthony Edwards ($15,000) - Edwards is costly, but he is due for a bounceback game. I do not expect him to have major struggles in two straight games. He filled up the stat sheet against the Thunder this season as he averaged 21.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. If Edwards has a regular night scoring, he will likely go for 50+ DFS points as well.

FLEX Plays

Mike Conley ($11,700) - Conley is a great compliment to this team. He is a veteran who can control the point guard position. He can also shoot the three which that team needs especially with all the injuries they’re dealing with. Conley scored 43.5 DFS points in their first game in the play-in and could have another great game tonight.

Jaylin Williams ($7,200) - While the Thunder have had big struggles on the interior this season, Williams has played well as of late. In the first game of the play-in, Williams had eight points, eight assists, and eight rebounds. That's impressive for a guy who hasn’t played that big of a role on the team for the majority of the season. They will need him to step up tonight as they’re facing a much bigger team.

Fades

Rudy Gobert ($13,800) - Gobert has let may down all season. There is a chance he doesn't play tonight, but even if he does, I don't expect him to do much. He is banged up and has always struggled on the offensive end. He’ll be strong on the glass, but I don't see him scoring a ton of points

Luguentz Dort ($10,500) - I know Dort had a great game in their last matchup, but I feel like this is a letdown spot. In four games against the Timberwolves, Dort averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. He will be strong for OKC defensively, but I don't see him filling the stat sheet again tonight.

The Outcome

I think it is a close game for the majority, but the Timberwolves pull away late. The Thunder are a fun team, but they’re still a star away from being a legit competitor in the Western Conference. Gilgeous-Alexander is phenomenal and one of the most underrated players in the NBA, but the Thunder don’t have enough consistency elsewhere. I think Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns have a great fourth quarter and lead their squad to an eight point win.

Final score: Timberwolves 120, Thunder 112