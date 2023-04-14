How to watch Heat vs. Bulls play-in game on TV and via live stream

TNT will host Friday’s matchup between the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls with tipoff set for 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Kaseya Center in Miami.

It was a disappointing outing for the Heat to start their play-in tournament. With a majority of the public betting on them to win outright, they played terribly against the Atlanta Hawks. For most of the game, they were losing by double digits. In this game, they’ll need Bam Adebayo to play better. Jimmy Butler will show up, but he will need help here to take the Heat to the playoffs.

The Bulls looked like the team everybody thought they would be this year in their first matchup. Zach LaVine put the team on his back scoring 39 points. Behind him, Demar DeRozan scored 23 points, but nobody else had a big game scoring. They were good on the defensive end which was crucial for them. If the defense can play the way it did against the Toronto Raptors, the Bulls will beat the Heat.

Heat vs. Bulls

Date: Friday, April 14

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.