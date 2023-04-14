How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on April 14

AEW will return to your screens tonight with another episode of Rampage airing at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. This episode was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI, so as always, beware of spoilers.

As always, four matches are on the docket for tonight’s show.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, April 14

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Rampage

The marquee matchup of tonight’s episode of Dynamite will feature “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry going one-on-one with Shawn Spears. Perry, along with fellow AEW “pillars” Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin, have spent the past month gunning after AEW World Champion MJF. While a title match has yet to be made official, Perry will try to gain some momentum with a win over the “Chairman” tonight.

Also on the show, IWGP Tag Team Champions Aussie Open will defend against the Best Friends and Taya Valkyrie will be in action as she preps for an eventual TBS title showdown against Jade Cargill. We’ll also see Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Mark Briscoe, and Satnam Singh in tag te