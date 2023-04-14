How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 44

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will be in action in the English National League for Matchday 44 Saturday. Wrexham will meet Barnet in the earliest encounter of the day, and are coming off a massive result against Notts County on Matchday 43. Here’s how fans can tune into the action.

Wrexham AFC vs. Barnet

Date: Saturday, April 15

Time: 7:45 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website

There’s potential for a letdown here from Wrexham after an emotional victory to maintain their position as the top of the National League table. The winner automatically gets promoted, while there are playoffs to determine the other promoted teams who didn’t win the league. Wrexham are essentially guaranteed to be in the mix in some way or antoher, but automatic promotion would be ideal.

Barnet are in the mix for the playoffs and currently sit fifth in the National League. Barnet are coming off a pair of draws in league play and are in a bit of a rut.

The last time these teams met, Wrexham won a 7-5 thriller back in October.