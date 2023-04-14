Everything you need to know for Golden Knights vs. Jets in first round of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Golden Knights finished as the top seed in the Western Conference, winning the Pacific Division with 111 points in the regular season. Vegas may be the most sneaky/underwhelming top seed in recent memory. The Golden Knights had missed the postseason last year, same as the Jets. Winnipeg is back in the postseason in the first year under head coach Rick Bowness. Here we’ll give you everything you need to know for the series.

The Golden Knights enter as favorites on the series line at -170 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Vegas went 3-0-0 against Winnipeg during the regular season. This is a rematch of the 2018 Western Conference Final, when the Golden Knights advanced to the Stanley Cup Final in their first season in the NHL. It was the first of four straight appearances in the postseason at the time for the Jets, who have regressed with this core of Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor. The Jets still have Connor Hellebuyck and that’ll give them a shot at beating any team in a seven-game series. It’ll still be an uphill battle, according to the books.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Jets schedule

Game 1: Jets @ Golden Knights, Tuesday, April 18, TBD

Game 2: Jets @ Golden Knights, Thursday, April 20, TBD

Game 3:

Game 4:

Game 5:

Game 6:

Game 7: