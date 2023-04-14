Pick on the Moneyline for Orioles-White Sox on April 14

The Baltimore Orioles road back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 is off to a 7-6 start entering Friday’s road game against the Chicago White Sox, but with the bullpen in need of rest.

Baltimore Orioles (-125, 9) vs. Chicago White Sox

The White Sox had a day off on Thursday to reset a bullpen that is currently last among bullpens in ERA while the Orioles have had to get at least 4 2/3 innings out of their bullpen each of the past three days and are playing for the eighth straight day on Friday.

A quality start would be a welcome sign for the Orioles and will look to Tyler Wells to deliver it, who is issuing just 2.1 walks per nine innings to prevent his pitch count from getting elevated.

The issue for Wells is though he has good command, he also allows more contact as a result, getting just 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a 4.16 ERA and 1.4 home runs per nine innings allowed since the start of the 2022 season.

The White Sox counter with Mike Clevinger, who is looking to get back the form he had with Cleveland prior to Tommy John Surgery.

Clevinger was 13-4 with a 2.71 ERA and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings while pitching for Cleveland in 2019 prior to needing Tommy John Surgery after making eight starts during the 2020 season.

For many pitchers, season number two coming off of Tommy John Surgery is when they return to their normal selves and after posting a 4.33 ERA last season with 1.6 home runs per nine innings last season as a member of the San Diego Padres, has led the White Sox to wins in his first two starts with a 3.48 ERA and no home runs allowed in his 10 1/3, innings pitched.

Clevinger is backed up by a lineup that is third in the American League in batting average at .263 with only the undefeated Tampa Bay wand Toronto Blue Jays having a higher average while the Orioles have allowed in nine of their first 13 games of the season.

With Clevinger getting closer to peak form and the Orioles coming off of surrendering 20 runs in total the past three games against the Oakland Athletics, the White Sox will open the series with a win.

The Play: White Sox +105