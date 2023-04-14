2023 USFL full Week 1 schedule

The USFL is back.

After a wild 2022 season that concluded with an electric championship game between the Birmingham Stallions and the Philadelphia Stars, this year’s iteration of the USFL kicks off this weekend with a slate of games that will take place in Memphis, TN and Birmingham, AL.

The Stallions ended up winning the championship game 33-30 over the stars and hope to repeat in 2023. They are the favorites at +275 to win it all, while the New Jersey Generals, who also went 9-1 last year, are second to win it all at +300.

Here’s a look at the full schedule ahead of the Week 1 action, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 1 USFL schedule

Saturday, April 15

Philadelphia (-2.5) at Memphis (Memphis), 4:30 p.m. (FOX) (O 39)

New Jersey at Birmingham (-5) (Birmingham), 7:30 p.m. (FOX) (O 40)

Sunday, April 16

Michigan at Houston (-1) (Memphis), 12 p.m. (NBC, Peacock) (O 38.5)

Pittsburgh at New Orleans (-4) (Birmingham), 6:30 p.m. (FS1) (O 37.5)