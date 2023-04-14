White Sox place 3B Yoan Moncada on IL, activate OF Eloy Jimenez

It’s a bittersweet moment for the Chicago White Sox on the injury front as they are activating OF Eloy Jimenez from the injured list but adding 3B Yoan Moncada to it. Moncada is cited as having lower back soreness, and the move is retroactive to April 11, meaning he is eligible to be activated on April 21.

Good And Bad News For The White Sox.

.

Outfielder Eloy Jimenez is back from the 10-day IL.

.

Third baseman Yoan Moncada goes to the 10-day IL (Lower Back Soreness), retroactive to April 11.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/SGU7z5TFwh — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 14, 2023

Moncada has played in only nine games so far this year. He is hitting .308 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI. Moncada has a solid OBP to begin the year, but there is some concern about his having 12 hits and 10 strikeouts at the time of his heading to the IL. While Moncada is sidelined, Hanser Alberto