White Sox place 3B Yoan Moncada on IL, activate OF Eloy Jimenez

We discuss the news that Yoan Moncada is heading to the IL, while the White Sox are also activating Eloy Jimenez.

By Teddy Ricketson
Yoan Moncada #10 of the Chicago White Sox in action during inter-league play against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 9, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

It’s a bittersweet moment for the Chicago White Sox on the injury front as they are activating OF Eloy Jimenez from the injured list but adding 3B Yoan Moncada to it. Moncada is cited as having lower back soreness, and the move is retroactive to April 11, meaning he is eligible to be activated on April 21.

Moncada has played in only nine games so far this year. He is hitting .308 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI. Moncada has a solid OBP to begin the year, but there is some concern about his having 12 hits and 10 strikeouts at the time of his heading to the IL. While Moncada is sidelined, Hanser Alberto

