Lexington Stakes 2023: Post time, live stream, TV channel, horses running for Kentucky Derby prep race

The road to the 2023 Kentucky Derby comes to a close 77 miles east of Churchill Downs on Saturday, April 15. The Lexington Stakes will run at Keeneland and the last horses have a shot at earning an invite to the Run For The Roses.

The 2023 Lexington Stakes is a 1 1/16th mile run on a dirt course at Keeneland Race Course. It airs on FS2 and via the Fox Sports app. Post time is scheduled for 5:16 p.m. ET and there is a $400,000 purse on the line.

The race features co-favorites on the morning line with Disarm and Arabian Lion sitting at 7/2. Disarm will open in the sixth position while Arabian Lion is on the end at the 11th position. Disarm sits in a tie for 22nd place in the competition for a Derby spot. He has 40 points and a top four showing could be enough to secure a spot. Arabian Lion is trained by Bob Baffert, which makes him ineligible for the Derby due to Baffert’s suspension.

How to watch 2023 Lexington Stakes

Date: Saturday, April 15

Post time: 5:16 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS2

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports app

2023 Lexington Stakes post positions with morning line