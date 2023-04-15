 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lexington Stakes 2023: Post time, live stream, TV channel, horses running for Kentucky Derby prep race

We discuss the 2023 Lexington Stakes that is happening this weekend.

By David Fucillo
Eibar Coa in action aboard General Quarters (8) during race at Keeneland Race Track. Grade I Blue Grass Stakes.&nbsp; Set Number: X82183 TK1 R1 F272

The road to the 2023 Kentucky Derby comes to a close 77 miles east of Churchill Downs on Saturday, April 15. The Lexington Stakes will run at Keeneland and the last horses have a shot at earning an invite to the Run For The Roses.

The 2023 Lexington Stakes is a 1 1/16th mile run on a dirt course at Keeneland Race Course. It airs on FS2 and via the Fox Sports app. Post time is scheduled for 5:16 p.m. ET and there is a $400,000 purse on the line.

The race features co-favorites on the morning line with Disarm and Arabian Lion sitting at 7/2. Disarm will open in the sixth position while Arabian Lion is on the end at the 11th position. Disarm sits in a tie for 22nd place in the competition for a Derby spot. He has 40 points and a top four showing could be enough to secure a spot. Arabian Lion is trained by Bob Baffert, which makes him ineligible for the Derby due to Baffert’s suspension.

How to watch 2023 Lexington Stakes

Date: Saturday, April 15
Post time: 5:16 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports app

2023 Lexington Stakes post positions with morning line

  1. Baseline Beater (20-1)
  2. Reinvest (30-1)
  3. Demolition Duke (6-1)
  4. Transect (30-1)
  5. First Mission (3-1)
  6. Disarm (7-2)
  7. Denington (20-1)
  8. Empirestrikesfast (4-1)
  9. Prairie Hawk (15-1)
  10. Curly Larry and Mo (50-1)
  11. Arabian Lion (7-2)

More From DraftKings Nation