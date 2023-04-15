First Mission wins 2023 Lexington Stakes after comeback against favorite Arabian Lion

The road to the 2023 Kentucky Derby is a wrap after the Lexington Stakes wrapped on Saturday. First Mission came back to overtake Arabian Lion and secure the win. Disarm followed in third place. Denington finished in fourth and Demolition Duke finished fifth.

#5 First Mission digs deep and gets through on the rail to take the Lexington S. at Keeneland with @luissaezpty aboard for trainer @bradcoxracing and owner @godolphin! #TwinSpiresReplay pic.twitter.com/RqJnFNSdVY — TwinSpires Racing (@TwinSpires) April 15, 2023

This was a wild card race, and so First Mission only claimed 20 points with the win. He will not take part in the Kentucky Derby. Arabian Lion is trained by Bob Baffert and can’t compete in the Derby. Disarm picked up six points with the third place showing, which should be enough to sneak into the Derby field. He had 40 points, and his current 46 puts him in a tie for 17th place.

The Kentucky Derby qualifying period ends with Forte in first place in the standings. Practical Move is second, Angel of Empire is third, Tapit Trice is fourth, and Two Phil’s is fifth.

Win: First Mission

$6.38, $4.00, $3.16

Place: Arabian Lion

$5.14, $3.52

Show: Disarm

$2.96

$1 Exacta: $16.46

$0.50 Tri: $27.32

$0.10 Super: $37.93