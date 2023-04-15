 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First Mission wins 2023 Lexington Stakes after comeback against favorite Arabian Lion

The final race of the Kentucky Derby prep period is complete.

By DKNation Staff
The field breaks at the start of the 88th running of the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes in Lexington, Ky., on April 14, 2012. Mark Cornelison/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The road to the 2023 Kentucky Derby is a wrap after the Lexington Stakes wrapped on Saturday. First Mission came back to overtake Arabian Lion and secure the win. Disarm followed in third place. Denington finished in fourth and Demolition Duke finished fifth.

This was a wild card race, and so First Mission only claimed 20 points with the win. He will not take part in the Kentucky Derby. Arabian Lion is trained by Bob Baffert and can’t compete in the Derby. Disarm picked up six points with the third place showing, which should be enough to sneak into the Derby field. He had 40 points, and his current 46 puts him in a tie for 17th place.

The Kentucky Derby qualifying period ends with Forte in first place in the standings. Practical Move is second, Angel of Empire is third, Tapit Trice is fourth, and Two Phil’s is fifth.

Win: First Mission
$6.38, $4.00, $3.16

Place: Arabian Lion
$5.14, $3.52

Show: Disarm
$2.96

$1 Exacta: $16.46
$0.50 Tri: $27.32
$0.10 Super: $37.93

