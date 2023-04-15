Nuggets injury report for first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The No. 1-seeded Denver Nuggets take on the No. 8-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. This Western Conference matchup was decided after the T-Wolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in a play-in game on Friday.

The Nuggets are heavy favorites to win as the top seed in the Western Conference, as -295 moneyline favorites to win Game 1 and -500 moneyline favorites to win the series at DraftKings Sportsbook. The first game will tip off from Ball Arena on Sunday, April 16 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the Nuggets' injury report and how it may impact the series.

Nuggets injury report

The Nuggets rested their starters in the final game of the regular season. Jamal Murray is listed as day-to-day ahead of the playoffs as he finishes recovering from a thumb injury. He was a full practice participant on Wednesday and did not practice with a brace, but told The Denver Gazette that the injury was still on his mind. The thumb issue kept Murray out for several games late in the regular season.