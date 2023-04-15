Stanley Cup odds heading into 2023 NHL playoffs

The 2022-23 NHL season has had plenty of history happen. The Boston Bruins finished with the best record in NHL history with 135 points during the regular season. Boston began the season with long odds, many expecting a decline after the departure of coach Bruce Cassidy. All Jim Montgomery did was turn the Bruins into a point-getting machine. Now, Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Krejci will have a shot another a second Cup.

Edmonton Oilers C Connor McDavid is on his way to another Hart Trophy and the first 150-point season since the ‘90s. The Oilers are the hottest team entering the playoffs, winners of 14 of the final 15 games in the regular season. While the schedule had been soft, the Oilers are getting solid goaltending from the tandem of Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell.

2023 Stanley Cup odds

Below you can see a table that features the line movement from preseason until before the playoffs begin. The Bruins’ odds were super low going into the regular season after the team lost head coach Bruce Cassidy and didn’t make too many changes to the roster. Now, Boston is the odds-on favorite to win it all after being arguably the best regular-season hockey team ever.