Full schedule for Avalanche vs. Kraken in first round of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The No. 1 Colorado Avalanche will face the first Wild Card Seattle Kraken in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs starting on Monday, April 17. The Avs were able to get a win on the final day of the regular season to secure the top seed in the Central Division. The Kraken sealed up their first trip to the playoffs by getting the wild card. Seattle will have a tough task against the defending champs in the first bit of postseason action for the franchise.

The Avalanche begin their title defense against the most inexperienced team in the playoff field. Colorado has had a lot of turnover in the roster with Nazem Kadri and Darcy Kuemper leaving after the Cup run. Captain Gabriel Landeskog is also not expected to be back for the playoffs, missing the entire season. So if Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar want to repeat, it will be a tough road.

The Kraken have nothing to lose. Seattle is in the postseason and in the second season of the franchise, that’s a great accomplishment. Can the Kraken compete with the defending champs? Of course. Seattle rolls four lines and has a deep defense. Goaltending is a big issue and will likely hold back the team in this playoffs.

Let’s look at the schedule for the series.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Avalanche vs. Kraken schedule

Game 1: Kraken @ Avalanche, Tuesday, April 18, 10 p.m. ET ESPN

Game 2: Kraken @ Avalanche, Thursday, April 20, 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN

Game 3: Avalanche @ Kraken, Saturday, April 22, 10 p.m. ET TBS

Game 4: Avalanche @ Kraken, Monday, April 24, 10 p.m. ET

Game 5: Kraken @ Avalanche, Wednesday, April 26, TBD

Game 6: Avalanche @ Kraken, Friday, April 28, TBD

Game 7: Kraken @ Avalanche, Sunday, April 30, TBD