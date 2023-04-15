Full schedule for Stars vs. Wild in first round of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The No. 2 Dallas Stars will face the No. 3 Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs beginning next week on Monday. The Stars were able to battle toward the end of the regular season and secure home-ice advantage in the first round. The Wild have dealt with injuries the later half of the season but are still positioned well in the postseason after the return of Kirill Kaprizov.

The Stars you’ll remember came close to upsetting the Calgary Flames in the first round last season, going to seven games thanks to goalie Jake Oettinger. He finished his first full season starting in net with 37 wins, a 2.37 GAA and .919 SV% in 62 games. The difference with this Dallas team is it has a potent top line with Jason Robertson, Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz. Plus, Jamie Benn is back and was nearly a point-per-game player with 78 in 82 games.

The Wild have dealt with injuries and still are. Kaprizov is back but Joel Eriksson Ek is sidelined, which hurts the team down the middle. Matt Boldy had a breakout season and has emerged as an elite wing. The Wild may have an underwhelming defense but have arguably the best goaltending tandem in the NHL with Filip Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury.

Below we’ll go over the schedule for Stars-Wild in the first round.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Stars-Wild schedule

Game 1: Wild @ Stars, Monday, April 17, 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN 2

Game 2: Wild @ Stars, Wednesday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN 2

Game 3: Stars @ Wild, Friday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. ET TBD

Game 4: Stars @ Wild, Sunday, April 23, 6:30 p.m. ET TBD

Game 5: Wild @ Stars, Tuesday, April 25, TBD

Game 6: Stars @ Wild, Friday, April 28, TBD

Game 7: Wild @ Stars, Sunday, April 30, TBD