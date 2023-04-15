USFL schedule release 2023: Who will the Stallions play this year?

The Birmingham Stallions kick off the 2023 USFL season against the New Jersey Generals on Saturday, April 15. The Stallions are holding their heads up high as defending champions, while the Generals are soured over last year’s semifinal loss to Philadelphia. The game will be broadcast on FOX, with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Stallions are on a fast path to a repeat in 2023. Both of their quarterbacks from last season are returning to the roster in J’Mar Smith and Alex McGough, as well as one of the league’s best rushing attacks, spearheaded by former Alabama ball carrier Bo Scarbrough.

Head coach Skip Holtz is back for another season in Birmingham, and the two-time Conference USA champion has all of the confidence that his team will prevail from now all the way to early July.

Birmingham Stallions 2023 schedule

April 22, Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions, 7:00 p.m. ET

April 29, New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions, 12:30 p.m. ET

May 7, Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton, OH), 6:30 p.m. ET

May 13, Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions, 4:00 p.m. ET

May 20, Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers, 4:00 p.m. ET

May 27, Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham, AL), 4:00 p.m. ET

June 3, Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions. 3:00 p.m. ET

June 11, Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers (Memphis, TN), 2:00 p.m. ET

June 17, Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats, 4:00 p.m. ET