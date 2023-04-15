USFL schedule 2023: Who will the Memphis Showboats play this year?

In this day and age, there is never a minute without football as the United States Football League (USFL) returns on Saturday, April 15. The opening weekend’s slate of games will mark the league’s second consecutive season after debuting in 2022. The opening weekend matchups will be available to watch across a variety of tv channels and streaming services including Fox, Fox Sports 1, NBC, and Peacock.

It’s a brand new vibe for the Showboats as the franchise embarks on its 2023 campaign in a new city with new uniforms. Head coach Todd Haley returns to helm the previously-labeled ‘Tampa Bay Bandits’ after finishing 4-6 in the USFL’s inaugural debut a year ago. Despite a new face under center, the Showboats will welcome back the team’s top four pass-catchers in Derrick Dillon, Rashard Davis, John Franklin III, and Vinny Papale.

Haley recently announced that Brady White will get the first start at quarterback for his team in the USFL opening weekend against the visiting Philadelphia Stars on Saturday at Liberty Stadium. The former Memphis signal-caller won the starting job after beating out Ryan Willis and Cole Kelley.

Memphis Showboats 2023 schedule

April 15, Philadelphia Stars at Memphis Showboats, 4:30 p.m. ET

April 22, Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions, 7:00 p.m. ET

April 29, Memphis Showboats at Houston Gamblers (Memphis, TN), 7:00 p.m. ET

May 6, Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers, 7:30 p.m. ET

May 14, Memphis Showboats at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham, AL), 3:00 p.m. ET

May 20, Pittsburgh Maulers at Memphis Showboats, 12:30 p.m. ET

May 28, Houston Gamblers at Memphis Showboats, 2:00 p.m. ET

June 4, Memphis Showboats at New Jersey Generals (Canton, OH), 1:00 p.m. ET

June 10, New Orleans Breakers at Memphis Showboats, 3:00 p.m. ET

June 17, Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats, 4:00 p.m. ET