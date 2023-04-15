USFL schedule 2023: Who will the New Jersey Generals play this year?

The United States Football League (USFL) returns on Saturday, April 15 with all eight teams in action. The opening weekend’s slate of games will mark the league’s second consecutive season after debuting in 2022 and will be available to watch across a variety of channels and streaming services including Fox, Fox Sports 1, NBC, and Peacock.

After falling short of a storybook ending to their 9-1 campaign in 2022, the Generals will return most of their coaching staff from a season ago, which is highlighted by head coach Mike Riley and offensive coordinator Steven Smith. After tying for the league’s best record a year ago, New Jersey fell short in a semifinal loss to the Philadelphia Stars.

There’s a battle at quarterback, with last year’s backup and former Florida State star De’Andre Johnson, going up against newcomer Kyle Lauletta, who appeared in two games for the Pittsburgh Maulers last season. Despite the head-to-head at signal-caller, New Jersey welcomes back its top two running backs in USFL Offensive Player of the Year Darius Victor, who rushed for 577 yards and nine touchdowns, as well as Trey Williams, who rushed for 579 yards and two scores.

New Jersey Generals 2023 schedule

April 15, New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions, 7:30 p.m. ET

April 23, New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton, OH), 12:00 p.m. ET

April 30, New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers, 4:00 p.m. ET

May 7, New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals (Canton, OH), 3:00 p.m. ET

May 14, New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit, MI), 12:00 p.m. ET

May 21, New Jersey Generals at Houston Gamblers (Memphis, TN), 4:00 p.m. ET

May 28, Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals (Canton, OH), 5:30 p.m. ET

June 4, Memphis Showboats at New Jersey Generals (Canton, OH), 1:00 p.m. ET

June 11, Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals (Canton, OH), 7:00 p.m. ET

June 17, Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals (Canton, OH), 1:00 p.m. ET