USFL schedule 2023: Who will the Philadelphia Stars play this year?

The United States Football League (USFL) returns on Saturday, April 15 with all eight teams in action for the league’s opening weekend. The upcoming season marks the league’s second consecutive go-around after debuting in 2022, with the league crowning the Birmingham Stallions as their inaugural champions after fending off the Philadelphia Stars. Week 1’s matchups will be available to watch across a variety of channels and streaming services including Fox, Fox Sports 1, NBC, and Peacock.

For the Stars it’s a simple mantra this season: championship or bust. Philadelphia was just minutes away from hoisting the USFL’s inaugural championship, only to fall to Birmingham by a mere three points. An injury to quarterback Case Cookus ultimately derailed the Stars’ title hopes after he suffered a broken leg in the fourth quarter of the championship game.

Still, it illustrates just how close this roster is to bouncing back as champions this coming season. The Stars had the highest-scoring offense in the league in 2022, averaging 26.2 points per game with Cookus at the helm and he’ll return as the unquestioned starter for the team in 2023.

Bart Andrus returns as head coach, and a stacked offense will also welcome wide receiver Corey Coleman, who will make his USFL debut after being taken by the Cleveland Browns in the first round back in 2016. Coleman will have fellow receiver Jordan Suell to lean on after Suell re-signed for another season in December. He caught 36 passes for 370 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

Philadelphia Stars 2023 schedule

April 15, Philadelphia Stars at Memphis Showboats, 4:30 p.m. ET

April 23, Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars (Canton, OH), 7:00 p.m. ET

April 30, Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit, MI), 12:00 p.m. ET

May 6, Houston Gamblers at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit, MI), 1:00 p.m. ET

May 14, New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit, MI), 12:00 p.m. ET

May 21, New Orleans Breakers at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit, MI), 12:00 p.m. ET

May 27, Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton, OH), 9:00 p.m. ET

June 3, Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions, 3:00 p.m. ET

June 11, Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals (Canton, OH), 7:00 p.m. ET

June 18, Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers, 7:00 p.m. ET