USFL schedule 2023: Full list of games, dates, times and more

The United States Football League officially kicks off on Saturday, April 15, and we’ve officially got a look at the matchups on slate for each of the league’s eight teams. Week 1 of the 10-week regular season will feature a matchup between the Philadelphia Stars and Memphis Showboats at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the New Jersey Generals against the Birmingham Stallions at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both games will be televised on FOX.

Philadelphia looks to get back on track in 2023, following a 33-30 loss to Birmingham in the USFL championship game last July, while the Showboats start their new campaign with home-field advantage. The Generals are coming off a brilliant 9-1 season, but will be fighting for a stronger conclusion in the new year. A date with the defending champion Stallions should provide the perfect opening test.

Here’s a full look at the schedule for the 2023 USFL season

Week 1

Philadelphia Stars @ Memphis Showboats (Memphis) Saturday, April 15, 4:30 p.m. ET

New Jersey Generals @ Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham) Saturday, April 15, 7:30 p.m. ET

Michigan Panthers @ Houston Gamblers (Memphis) Sunday, April 16, Noon ET

Pittsburgh Maulers @ New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham) Sunday, April 16, 6:30 p.m. ET

Week 2

Houston Gamblers @ New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham) Saturday, April 22, 12:30 p.m. ET

Memphis Showboats @ Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham) Saturday, April 22, 7 p.m. ET

New Jersey Generals @ Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton) Sunday, April 23, Noon ET

Michigan Panthers @ Philadelphia Stars (Canton) Sunday, April 23, 7 p.m. ET

Week 3

New Orleans Breakers @ Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham) Saturday, April 29, 12:30 p.m. ET

Memphis Showboats @ Houston Gamblers (Memphis) Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Maulers @ Philadelphia Stars (Canton) Sunday, April 30, Noon ET

New Jersey Generals @ Michigan Panthers (Detroit) Sunday, April 30, 4 p.m. ET

Week 4

Houston Gamblers at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit) Saturday, May 6, 1 p.m. ET

Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers (Detroit) Saturday, May 6, 7:30 p.m. ET

New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals (Canton) Sunday, May 7, 3 p.m. ET

Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton) Sunday, May 7, 6:30 p.m. ET

Week 5

Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers (Detroit) Saturday, May 13, 12:30 p.m. ET

Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham) Saturday, May 13, 4 p.m. ET

New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit) Sunday, May 14, Noon ET

Memphis Showboats at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham) Sunday, May 14, 3 p.m. ET

Week 6

Pittsburgh Maulers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis) Saturday, May 20, 12:30 p.m. ET

Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers (Detroit) Saturday, May 20, 4 p.m. ET

New Orleans Breakers at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit) Sunday, May 21, Noon ET

New Jersey Generals at Houston Gamblers (Memphis) Sunday, May 21, 4 p.m. ET

Week 7

Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham) Saturday, May 27, 4 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton) Saturday, May 27, 9 p.m. ET

Houston Gamblers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis) Sunday, May 28, 2 p.m. ET

Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals (Canton) Sunday, May 28, 5:30 p.m. ET

Week 8

Houston Gamblers at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton) Saturday, June 3, Noon ET

Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham) Saturday, June 3, 3 p.m. ET

Memphis Showboats at New Jersey Generals (Canton) Sunday, June 4, 1 p.m. ET

Michigan Panthers at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham) Sunday, June 4, 4 p.m. ET

Week 9

Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton) Saturday, June 10, Noon ET

New Orleans Breakers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis) Saturday, June 10, 3 p.m. ET

Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers (Memphis) Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals (Canton) Sunday, June 11, 7 p.m. ET

Week 10

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals (Canton) Saturday, June 17, 1 p.m. ET

Birmingham at Memphis Showboats (Memphis) Saturday, June 17, 4 p.m. ET

New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers (Memphis) Sunday, June 18, 4 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers (Detroit) Sunday, June 18, 7 p.m. ET