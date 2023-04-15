 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

USFL schedule 2023: Full list of games, dates, times and more

We take a look at the official schedule for the USFL’s 2023 season.

By Derek Hryn
Birmingham Stallions Alex McGough (2) throws the ball downfield during the second half of the USFL Championship game against the Philadelphia Stars at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio on July 3, 2022. Photo by Michael Longo/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The United States Football League officially kicks off on Saturday, April 15, and we’ve officially got a look at the matchups on slate for each of the league’s eight teams. Week 1 of the 10-week regular season will feature a matchup between the Philadelphia Stars and Memphis Showboats at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the New Jersey Generals against the Birmingham Stallions at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both games will be televised on FOX.

Philadelphia looks to get back on track in 2023, following a 33-30 loss to Birmingham in the USFL championship game last July, while the Showboats start their new campaign with home-field advantage. The Generals are coming off a brilliant 9-1 season, but will be fighting for a stronger conclusion in the new year. A date with the defending champion Stallions should provide the perfect opening test.

Here’s a full look at the schedule for the 2023 USFL season

Week 1

Philadelphia Stars @ Memphis Showboats (Memphis) Saturday, April 15, 4:30 p.m. ET
New Jersey Generals @ Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham) Saturday, April 15, 7:30 p.m. ET
Michigan Panthers @ Houston Gamblers (Memphis) Sunday, April 16, Noon ET
Pittsburgh Maulers @ New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham) Sunday, April 16, 6:30 p.m. ET

Week 2

Houston Gamblers @ New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham) Saturday, April 22, 12:30 p.m. ET
Memphis Showboats @ Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham) Saturday, April 22, 7 p.m. ET
New Jersey Generals @ Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton) Sunday, April 23, Noon ET
Michigan Panthers @ Philadelphia Stars (Canton) Sunday, April 23, 7 p.m. ET

Week 3

New Orleans Breakers @ Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham) Saturday, April 29, 12:30 p.m. ET
Memphis Showboats @ Houston Gamblers (Memphis) Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh Maulers @ Philadelphia Stars (Canton) Sunday, April 30, Noon ET
New Jersey Generals @ Michigan Panthers (Detroit) Sunday, April 30, 4 p.m. ET

Week 4

Houston Gamblers at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit) Saturday, May 6, 1 p.m. ET
Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers (Detroit) Saturday, May 6, 7:30 p.m. ET
New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals (Canton) Sunday, May 7, 3 p.m. ET
Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton) Sunday, May 7, 6:30 p.m. ET

Week 5

Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers (Detroit) Saturday, May 13, 12:30 p.m. ET
Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham) Saturday, May 13, 4 p.m. ET
New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit) Sunday, May 14, Noon ET
Memphis Showboats at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham) Sunday, May 14, 3 p.m. ET

Week 6

Pittsburgh Maulers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis) Saturday, May 20, 12:30 p.m. ET
Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers (Detroit) Saturday, May 20, 4 p.m. ET
New Orleans Breakers at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit) Sunday, May 21, Noon ET
New Jersey Generals at Houston Gamblers (Memphis) Sunday, May 21, 4 p.m. ET

Week 7

Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham) Saturday, May 27, 4 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton) Saturday, May 27, 9 p.m. ET
Houston Gamblers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis) Sunday, May 28, 2 p.m. ET
Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals (Canton) Sunday, May 28, 5:30 p.m. ET

Week 8

Houston Gamblers at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton) Saturday, June 3, Noon ET
Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham) Saturday, June 3, 3 p.m. ET
Memphis Showboats at New Jersey Generals (Canton) Sunday, June 4, 1 p.m. ET
Michigan Panthers at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham) Sunday, June 4, 4 p.m. ET

Week 9

Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton) Saturday, June 10, Noon ET
New Orleans Breakers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis) Saturday, June 10, 3 p.m. ET
Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers (Memphis) Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals (Canton) Sunday, June 11, 7 p.m. ET

Week 10

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals (Canton) Saturday, June 17, 1 p.m. ET
Birmingham at Memphis Showboats (Memphis) Saturday, June 17, 4 p.m. ET
New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers (Memphis) Sunday, June 18, 4 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers (Detroit) Sunday, June 18, 7 p.m. ET

