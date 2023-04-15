 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Philadelphia Stars’ full roster for the 2023 USFL season

The USFL makes its triumphant return this weekend with an eight-team league playing 10 regular-season games.

By Jason Hirschhorn
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Whereas several USFL teams have undergone major changes among the leadership positions, the Philadelphia Stars return largely intact. Head coach Bart Andrus returns to his post for a second season after leading the team to the league’s championship game. The Stars have added Michael Woods as general manager to take those responsibilities off Andrus’ plate.

Similarly, Philly returns its top signal-caller from a year ago. Case Cookus, perhaps the most memeable name in the entire league, will again start under center with former Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello back in a reserve role. Top pass catchers Bug Howard and Jordan Suell as well as lead rusher Matt Colburn II return for a second season as well.

And the defense will feature familiar faces as well. Top corner Channing Stribling, star pass rusher Adam Rodriguez, and lead tackler Jordan Moore all have spots on the Stars’ 2023 roster. With so much continuity, Philadelphia has as strong a chance as any team to return to the USFL Championship Game.

Philadelphia Stars’ full roster

Player POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Airon Servais T 25 6'6" 300 lbs Syracuse
Blake Camper OL 26 6'8" 309 lbs South Carolina
Bug Howard TE 28 6'5" 240 lbs North Carolina
C.J. Perez C 27 6'1" 293 lbs Temple
Case Cookus QB 27 6'4" 205 lbs Northern Arizona
Chris Rowland WR 25 5'8" 179 lbs Tennessee State
Colby Ragland T 25 6'5" 315 lbs UAB
Corey Coleman WR 28 5'11" 193 lbs Baylor
Darnell Holland RB 26 5'10" 200 lbs Kennesaw State
Devin Gray WR 27 6'0" 192 lbs Cincinnati
Dexter Williams RB 26 5'11" 212 lbs Notre Dame
Diondre Overton WR 24 6'5" 210 lbs Clemson
Jacob Burton OL 25 6'6" 312 lbs Baylor
Jahair Jones OL 26 6'4" 311 lbs Miami (FL)
Jordan Suell WR 25 6'6" 205 lbs Southern Oregon
K.J. Costello QB 25 6'5" 225 lbs Mississippi State
Keric Wheatfall WR 23 6'2" 194 lbs Fresno State
Kevin Thomson QB 27 6'1" 220 lbs Washington
Lawrence Dalla Betta TE - 6'4" 235 lbs West Florida
Leon Johnson T 27 6'6" 300 lbs Temple
Matt Colburn II RB 25 5'10" 201 lbs Wake Forest
Pro Wells TE 24 6'3" 249 lbs TCU
Ryan Izzo TE 27 6'5" 255 lbs Florida State
Samuel Akem WR 25 6'3" 205 lbs Montana
Sean Brown C 30 6'3" 320 lbs Mississippi Valley State
Shamarious Gilmore G - 6'3" 295 lbs Georgia State
Terry Wright WR 26 5'10" 177 lbs Purdue
Tristen Taylor T 26 6'6" 330 lbs Eastern Washington
Vad Lee QB 29 6'2" 213 lbs James Madison
Adam Rodriguez DE 25 6'2" 245 lbs Weber State
Ali Fayad DE 23 6'2" 250 lbs Western Michigan
Amani Dennis CB 25 5'11" 180 lbs Carthage
Carson Taylor DE - 6'4" 251 lbs Northern Arizona
Cedrick Lattimore DT 25 6'3" 295 lbs Iowa
Channing Stribling CB 28 6'2" 175 lbs Michigan
Chris Nelson DT 28 6'3" 310 lbs Texas
Cody Brown S 29 6'0" 201 lbs Arkansas State
Darius Hodge LB 24 6'1" 245 lbs Marshall
Denzel Williams DB 25 5'10" 190 lbs Villanova
Devin Taylor DB 25 6'1" 200 lbs Bowling Green
Evan Worthington S 27 6'2" 215 lbs Colorado
Gabriel Sewell Jr. LB 26 6'0" 245 lbs Nevada
Joey Alfieri LB 27 6'3" 239 lbs Stanford
Jordan Genmark Heath LB 25 6'1" 225 lbs Notre Dame
Jordan Moore LB 29 6'3" 225 lbs UTSA
Jordon Scott DT - 6'1" 311 lbs Oregon
Joshua Moon S 25 6'0" 200 lbs Georgia Southern
Kadofi Wright LB 25 6'3" 229 lbs Buffalo
LaDarius Wiley S 26 6'1" 210 lbs Vanderbilt
Mazzi Wilkins CB 27 6'0" 191 lbs South Florida
Ralph Holley DT 24 6'1" 285 lbs Western Michigan
Stanford Samuels III CB 24 6'1" 187 lbs Florida State
Te'Von Coney LB 25 6'1" 230 lbs Notre Dame
Tyler Clark DT 24 6'4" 300 lbs Georgia
Luis Aguilar K 25 6'3" 200 lbs Northern Arizona
Ryan Navarro LS 28 6'2" 223 lbs Oregon State

