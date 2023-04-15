Philadelphia Stars’ full roster for the 2023 USFL season

Whereas several USFL teams have undergone major changes among the leadership positions, the Philadelphia Stars return largely intact. Head coach Bart Andrus returns to his post for a second season after leading the team to the league’s championship game. The Stars have added Michael Woods as general manager to take those responsibilities off Andrus’ plate.

Similarly, Philly returns its top signal-caller from a year ago. Case Cookus, perhaps the most memeable name in the entire league, will again start under center with former Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello back in a reserve role. Top pass catchers Bug Howard and Jordan Suell as well as lead rusher Matt Colburn II return for a second season as well.

And the defense will feature familiar faces as well. Top corner Channing Stribling, star pass rusher Adam Rodriguez, and lead tackler Jordan Moore all have spots on the Stars’ 2023 roster. With so much continuity, Philadelphia has as strong a chance as any team to return to the USFL Championship Game.