Philadelphia Stars’ full roster for the 2023 USFL season

Whereas several USFL teams have undergone major changes among the leadership positions, the Philadelphia Stars return largely intact. Head coach Bart Andrus returns to his post for a second season after leading the team to the league’s championship game. The Stars have added Michael Woods as general manager to take those responsibilities off Andrus’ plate.
Similarly, Philly returns its top signal-caller from a year ago. Case Cookus, perhaps the most memeable name in the entire league, will again start under center with former Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello back in a reserve role. Top pass catchers Bug Howard and Jordan Suell as well as lead rusher Matt Colburn II return for a second season as well.
And the defense will feature familiar faces as well. Top corner Channing Stribling, star pass rusher Adam Rodriguez, and lead tackler Jordan Moore all have spots on the Stars’ 2023 roster. With so much continuity, Philadelphia has as strong a chance as any team to return to the USFL Championship Game.
Philadelphia Stars’ full roster
|Player
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|Airon Servais
|T
|25
|6'6"
|300 lbs
|Syracuse
|Blake Camper
|OL
|26
|6'8"
|309 lbs
|South Carolina
|Bug Howard
|TE
|28
|6'5"
|240 lbs
|North Carolina
|C.J. Perez
|C
|27
|6'1"
|293 lbs
|Temple
|Case Cookus
|QB
|27
|6'4"
|205 lbs
|Northern Arizona
|Chris Rowland
|WR
|25
|5'8"
|179 lbs
|Tennessee State
|Colby Ragland
|T
|25
|6'5"
|315 lbs
|UAB
|Corey Coleman
|WR
|28
|5'11"
|193 lbs
|Baylor
|Darnell Holland
|RB
|26
|5'10"
|200 lbs
|Kennesaw State
|Devin Gray
|WR
|27
|6'0"
|192 lbs
|Cincinnati
|Dexter Williams
|RB
|26
|5'11"
|212 lbs
|Notre Dame
|Diondre Overton
|WR
|24
|6'5"
|210 lbs
|Clemson
|Jacob Burton
|OL
|25
|6'6"
|312 lbs
|Baylor
|Jahair Jones
|OL
|26
|6'4"
|311 lbs
|Miami (FL)
|Jordan Suell
|WR
|25
|6'6"
|205 lbs
|Southern Oregon
|K.J. Costello
|QB
|25
|6'5"
|225 lbs
|Mississippi State
|Keric Wheatfall
|WR
|23
|6'2"
|194 lbs
|Fresno State
|Kevin Thomson
|QB
|27
|6'1"
|220 lbs
|Washington
|Lawrence Dalla Betta
|TE
|-
|6'4"
|235 lbs
|West Florida
|Leon Johnson
|T
|27
|6'6"
|300 lbs
|Temple
|Matt Colburn II
|RB
|25
|5'10"
|201 lbs
|Wake Forest
|Pro Wells
|TE
|24
|6'3"
|249 lbs
|TCU
|Ryan Izzo
|TE
|27
|6'5"
|255 lbs
|Florida State
|Samuel Akem
|WR
|25
|6'3"
|205 lbs
|Montana
|Sean Brown
|C
|30
|6'3"
|320 lbs
|Mississippi Valley State
|Shamarious Gilmore
|G
|-
|6'3"
|295 lbs
|Georgia State
|Terry Wright
|WR
|26
|5'10"
|177 lbs
|Purdue
|Tristen Taylor
|T
|26
|6'6"
|330 lbs
|Eastern Washington
|Vad Lee
|QB
|29
|6'2"
|213 lbs
|James Madison
|Adam Rodriguez
|DE
|25
|6'2"
|245 lbs
|Weber State
|Ali Fayad
|DE
|23
|6'2"
|250 lbs
|Western Michigan
|Amani Dennis
|CB
|25
|5'11"
|180 lbs
|Carthage
|Carson Taylor
|DE
|-
|6'4"
|251 lbs
|Northern Arizona
|Cedrick Lattimore
|DT
|25
|6'3"
|295 lbs
|Iowa
|Channing Stribling
|CB
|28
|6'2"
|175 lbs
|Michigan
|Chris Nelson
|DT
|28
|6'3"
|310 lbs
|Texas
|Cody Brown
|S
|29
|6'0"
|201 lbs
|Arkansas State
|Darius Hodge
|LB
|24
|6'1"
|245 lbs
|Marshall
|Denzel Williams
|DB
|25
|5'10"
|190 lbs
|Villanova
|Devin Taylor
|DB
|25
|6'1"
|200 lbs
|Bowling Green
|Evan Worthington
|S
|27
|6'2"
|215 lbs
|Colorado
|Gabriel Sewell Jr.
|LB
|26
|6'0"
|245 lbs
|Nevada
|Joey Alfieri
|LB
|27
|6'3"
|239 lbs
|Stanford
|Jordan Genmark Heath
|LB
|25
|6'1"
|225 lbs
|Notre Dame
|Jordan Moore
|LB
|29
|6'3"
|225 lbs
|UTSA
|Jordon Scott
|DT
|-
|6'1"
|311 lbs
|Oregon
|Joshua Moon
|S
|25
|6'0"
|200 lbs
|Georgia Southern
|Kadofi Wright
|LB
|25
|6'3"
|229 lbs
|Buffalo
|LaDarius Wiley
|S
|26
|6'1"
|210 lbs
|Vanderbilt
|Mazzi Wilkins
|CB
|27
|6'0"
|191 lbs
|South Florida
|Ralph Holley
|DT
|24
|6'1"
|285 lbs
|Western Michigan
|Stanford Samuels III
|CB
|24
|6'1"
|187 lbs
|Florida State
|Te'Von Coney
|LB
|25
|6'1"
|230 lbs
|Notre Dame
|Tyler Clark
|DT
|24
|6'4"
|300 lbs
|Georgia
|Luis Aguilar
|K
|25
|6'3"
|200 lbs
|Northern Arizona
|Ryan Navarro
|LS
|28
|6'2"
|223 lbs
|Oregon State