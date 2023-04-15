Memphis Showboats’ full roster for the 2023 USFL season

The Memphis Showboats will make their USFL debut this weekend after they joined the league last November as a rebranded version of the Tampa Bay Bandits. The Showboats played in the original USFL in 1984, and had future NFL Hall of Famer Reggie White on its roster, along with future professional wrestler Lex Luger.
This iteration of the Showboats will be led by a former face, as former Memphis Tiger Brady White will be under center for the Showboats for Week One. White spent three years with the Tigers, where he threw for over 10,000 yards and 90 touchdown passes, and is on the Tigers’ coaching staff as a graduate assistant.
He’ll be joined in the backfield by running back Alex Collins, who spent five seasons in the NFL with the Seahawks and Ravens. His best season came in 2017 when he tallied over 1,000 all-purpose yards with the Ravens. His last season in the NFL came in 2021 when he rushed for 411 yards in 11 games with the Seahawks.
The Showboats are coached by Todd Haley, who led Tampa Bay to a 4-6 record last season. Haley was able to keep most of his staff together from last season, with Carnell Lake moving from secondary coach to defensive coordinator, while offensive coordinator Bog Saunders and special teams coach Frank Gansz Jr. highlighting the returners.
Memphis Showboats’ full roster
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|Alex Collins
|RB
|28
|5'11"
|215 lbs
|Arkansas
|Brady White
|QB
|26
|6'1"
|215 lbs
|Memphis
|Clayton Bradley
|T
|-
|6'6"
|310 lbs
|UNLV
|Cole Kelley
|QB
|25
|6'7"
|250 lbs
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Corbin Kaufusi
|T
|29
|6'9"
|320 lbs
|Brigham Young
|D.J. Meyers
|WR
|28
|6'3"
|190 lbs
|Midwestern State
|Daniel Helm
|TE
|27
|6'4"
|255 lbs
|Duke
|David Hamm
|RB
|28
|5'11"
|221 lbs
|McNeese State
|Derrick Dillon
|WR
|27
|5'11"
|179 lbs
|LSU
|Jarron Jones
|T
|29
|6'6"
|315 lbs
|Notre Dame
|Jay Jay Wilson
|TE
|-
|6'3"
|240 lbs
|Arizona State
|John Franklin III
|WR
|28
|6'1"
|185 lbs
|Florida Atlantic
|John Mitchell
|WR
|25
|6'4"
|228 lbs
|Florida Atlantic
|Jon'Vea Johnson
|WR
|27
|6'0"
|192 lbs
|Toledo
|Justin Stockton
|RB
|27
|5'10"
|205 lbs
|Texas Tech
|Kerrith Whyte
|RB
|26
|5'10"
|204 lbs
|Florida Atlantic
|Kwan Stallworth
|G
|25
|6'4"
|295 lbs
|Valdosta State
|Malik Clark
|G
|-
|5'6"
|323 lbs
|Kansas
|Matt Burrell Jr.
|OL
|25
|6'4"
|310 lbs
|Ohio State
|Osirus Mitchell
|WR
|24
|6'5"
|210 lbs
|Mississippi State
|Rashard Davis
|WR
|27
|5'9"
|175 lbs
|James Madison
|Ryan McDaniel
|WR
|24
|6'1"
|204 lbs
|North Carolina Central
|Ryan Willis
|QB
|26
|6'4"
|211 lbs
|Virginia Tech
|Sadarius Hutcherson
|G
|24
|6'4"
|315 lbs
|South Carolina
|Terrone Prescod
|T
|26
|6'5"
|330 lbs
|North Carolina State
|Vinny Papale
|WR
|26
|6'1"
|205 lbs
|Delaware
|Aaron Hansford
|LB
|-
|6'3"
|240 lbs
|Texas A&M
|Anthony Butler
|LB
|25
|6'1"
|230 lbs
|Liberty
|Antonio Reed
|S
|25
|6'0"
|212 lbs
|Nebraska
|Big Kat Bryant
|DE
|24
|6'5"
|245 lbs
|UCF
|Daylon Mack
|DT
|26
|6'1"
|340 lbs
|Texas A&M
|Delrick Abrams Jr.
|CB
|26
|6'3"
|195 lbs
|Colorado
|Dillon Faamatau
|DT
|25
|6'3"
|285 lbs
|Oklahoma
|Greg Reaves
|LB
|26
|6'2"
|241 lbs
|South Florida
|Jeff McCulloch
|DE
|25
|6'3"
|245 lbs
|Texas
|Jeremiah Valoaga
|DE
|28
|6'6"
|275 lbs
|UNLV
|Jermaine Kelly Jr.
|CB
|28
|6'1"
|195 lbs
|San Jose State
|John Atkins
|DT
|30
|6'3"
|320 lbs
|Georgia
|Jordan Williams
|DE
|23
|6'5"
|285 lbs
|Virginia Tech
|Josh Nurse
|CB
|26
|6'3"
|200 lbs
|Utah
|Kahzin Daniels
|DE
|27
|6'4"
|240 lbs
|Charleston (WV)
|Karrheem Darrington
|CB
|26
|5'10"
|195 lbs
|Bethel (TN)
|Kyree Woods
|S
|25
|6'0"
|190 lbs
|San Diego State
|L.B. Mack III
|LB
|25
|6'0"
|236 lbs
|Rhode Island
|Lamont McPhatter II
|S
|26
|5'10"
|200 lbs
|California (PA)
|Malik Lawal
|LB
|25
|6'1"
|228 lbs
|Arizona State
|Nate Hall
|LB
|27
|6'2"
|235 lbs
|Northwestern
|Stephen Griffin
|S
|26
|6'3"
|206 lbs
|North Carolina State
|T.J. Neal
|LB
|23
|6'1"
|236 lbs
|Wofford
|Troy Warner
|CB
|24
|6'1"
|200 lbs
|BYU
|Viane Moala
|DT
|-
|6'6"
|304 lbs
|Utah
|Alex Kessman
|K
|25
|6'3"
|190 lbs
|Pittsburgh
|Brandon Wright
|K
|26
|5'10"
|175 lbs
|Georgia State
|Ryan DiSalvo
|LS
|29
|6'4"
|245 lbs
|San Jose State