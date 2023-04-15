 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Memphis Showboats’ full roster for the 2023 USFL season

The USFL makes its triumphant return this weekend with an eight team league playing 10 regular season games

By Henry Palattella
The USFL logo is seen on a football during warm ups before the game between the New Orleans Breakers and the Michigan Panthers at Protective Stadium on May 28, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Patrick Smith/USFL/Getty Images

The Memphis Showboats will make their USFL debut this weekend after they joined the league last November as a rebranded version of the Tampa Bay Bandits. The Showboats played in the original USFL in 1984, and had future NFL Hall of Famer Reggie White on its roster, along with future professional wrestler Lex Luger.

This iteration of the Showboats will be led by a former face, as former Memphis Tiger Brady White will be under center for the Showboats for Week One. White spent three years with the Tigers, where he threw for over 10,000 yards and 90 touchdown passes, and is on the Tigers’ coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

He’ll be joined in the backfield by running back Alex Collins, who spent five seasons in the NFL with the Seahawks and Ravens. His best season came in 2017 when he tallied over 1,000 all-purpose yards with the Ravens. His last season in the NFL came in 2021 when he rushed for 411 yards in 11 games with the Seahawks.

The Showboats are coached by Todd Haley, who led Tampa Bay to a 4-6 record last season. Haley was able to keep most of his staff together from last season, with Carnell Lake moving from secondary coach to defensive coordinator, while offensive coordinator Bog Saunders and special teams coach Frank Gansz Jr. highlighting the returners.

Memphis Showboats’ full roster

PLAYER POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Alex Collins RB 28 5'11" 215 lbs Arkansas
Brady White QB 26 6'1" 215 lbs Memphis
Clayton Bradley T - 6'6" 310 lbs UNLV
Cole Kelley QB 25 6'7" 250 lbs Southeastern Louisiana
Corbin Kaufusi T 29 6'9" 320 lbs Brigham Young
D.J. Meyers WR 28 6'3" 190 lbs Midwestern State
Daniel Helm TE 27 6'4" 255 lbs Duke
David Hamm RB 28 5'11" 221 lbs McNeese State
Derrick Dillon WR 27 5'11" 179 lbs LSU
Jarron Jones T 29 6'6" 315 lbs Notre Dame
Jay Jay Wilson TE - 6'3" 240 lbs Arizona State
John Franklin III WR 28 6'1" 185 lbs Florida Atlantic
John Mitchell WR 25 6'4" 228 lbs Florida Atlantic
Jon'Vea Johnson WR 27 6'0" 192 lbs Toledo
Justin Stockton RB 27 5'10" 205 lbs Texas Tech
Kerrith Whyte RB 26 5'10" 204 lbs Florida Atlantic
Kwan Stallworth G 25 6'4" 295 lbs Valdosta State
Malik Clark G - 5'6" 323 lbs Kansas
Matt Burrell Jr. OL 25 6'4" 310 lbs Ohio State
Osirus Mitchell WR 24 6'5" 210 lbs Mississippi State
Rashard Davis WR 27 5'9" 175 lbs James Madison
Ryan McDaniel WR 24 6'1" 204 lbs North Carolina Central
Ryan Willis QB 26 6'4" 211 lbs Virginia Tech
Sadarius Hutcherson G 24 6'4" 315 lbs South Carolina
Terrone Prescod T 26 6'5" 330 lbs North Carolina State
Vinny Papale WR 26 6'1" 205 lbs Delaware
Aaron Hansford LB - 6'3" 240 lbs Texas A&M
Anthony Butler LB 25 6'1" 230 lbs Liberty
Antonio Reed S 25 6'0" 212 lbs Nebraska
Big Kat Bryant DE 24 6'5" 245 lbs UCF
Daylon Mack DT 26 6'1" 340 lbs Texas A&M
Delrick Abrams Jr. CB 26 6'3" 195 lbs Colorado
Dillon Faamatau DT 25 6'3" 285 lbs Oklahoma
Greg Reaves LB 26 6'2" 241 lbs South Florida
Jeff McCulloch DE 25 6'3" 245 lbs Texas
Jeremiah Valoaga DE 28 6'6" 275 lbs UNLV
Jermaine Kelly Jr. CB 28 6'1" 195 lbs San Jose State
John Atkins DT 30 6'3" 320 lbs Georgia
Jordan Williams DE 23 6'5" 285 lbs Virginia Tech
Josh Nurse CB 26 6'3" 200 lbs Utah
Kahzin Daniels DE 27 6'4" 240 lbs Charleston (WV)
Karrheem Darrington CB 26 5'10" 195 lbs Bethel (TN)
Kyree Woods S 25 6'0" 190 lbs San Diego State
L.B. Mack III LB 25 6'0" 236 lbs Rhode Island
Lamont McPhatter II S 26 5'10" 200 lbs California (PA)
Malik Lawal LB 25 6'1" 228 lbs Arizona State
Nate Hall LB 27 6'2" 235 lbs Northwestern
Stephen Griffin S 26 6'3" 206 lbs North Carolina State
T.J. Neal LB 23 6'1" 236 lbs Wofford
Troy Warner CB 24 6'1" 200 lbs BYU
Viane Moala DT - 6'6" 304 lbs Utah
Alex Kessman K 25 6'3" 190 lbs Pittsburgh
Brandon Wright K 26 5'10" 175 lbs Georgia State
Ryan DiSalvo LS 29 6'4" 245 lbs San Jose State

