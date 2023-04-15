Memphis Showboats’ full roster for the 2023 USFL season

The Memphis Showboats will make their USFL debut this weekend after they joined the league last November as a rebranded version of the Tampa Bay Bandits. The Showboats played in the original USFL in 1984, and had future NFL Hall of Famer Reggie White on its roster, along with future professional wrestler Lex Luger.

This iteration of the Showboats will be led by a former face, as former Memphis Tiger Brady White will be under center for the Showboats for Week One. White spent three years with the Tigers, where he threw for over 10,000 yards and 90 touchdown passes, and is on the Tigers’ coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

He’ll be joined in the backfield by running back Alex Collins, who spent five seasons in the NFL with the Seahawks and Ravens. His best season came in 2017 when he tallied over 1,000 all-purpose yards with the Ravens. His last season in the NFL came in 2021 when he rushed for 411 yards in 11 games with the Seahawks.

The Showboats are coached by Todd Haley, who led Tampa Bay to a 4-6 record last season. Haley was able to keep most of his staff together from last season, with Carnell Lake moving from secondary coach to defensive coordinator, while offensive coordinator Bog Saunders and special teams coach Frank Gansz Jr. highlighting the returners.