New Jersey Generals’ full roster for the 2023 USFL season

The 2022 USFL season ended in dismay for the New Jersey Generals. They tied the league’s best regular-season record at 9-1, but were sent home by the Philadelphia Stars just one game shy of a title appearance. No question, the score is unsettled between these two teams, and the Generals will be eagerly awaiting their Week 5 matchup on May 14. For now, though, let’s highlight New Jersey’s roster ahead of the 2023 campaign.
The Generals will have to do without last year’s MVP KaVontae Turpin, as the 5-foot-9 speedster joined the Dallas Cowboys in the 2022-23 NFL season, and shockingly played his way to a Pro Bowl selection. Unfortunately, not the start that the roster was hoping for in a full-fledged redemption year.
Despite the huge gap this makes on the depth chart, there is still a multitude of offensive weapons that could contribute out of the gate for New Jersey. Starting running back and 2022 Offensive Player of the Year Darius Victor returns as the primary leader of the Generals, after the 29-year-old ball carrier recorded nine touchdowns in his debut season. Former Florida State star De’Andre Johnson, and former New York Giants fourth-round draft pick Kyle Lauletta lead the quarterback room.
New Jersey Generals’ full roster
|Player
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|Alonzo Moore
|WR
|30
|6'1"
|195 lbs
|Nebraska
|Braedon Bowman
|TE
|29
|6'4"
|235 lbs
|South Alabama
|Brandon Haskin
|OL
|33
|6'3"
|315 lbs
|Tennessee State
|Calvin Ashley
|T
|25
|6'6"
|310 lbs
|Florida A&M
|Cam Carter
|T
|25
|6'5"
|315 lbs
|Murray State
|Cam Echols-Luper
|WR
|28
|6'0"
|195 lbs
|Western Kentucky
|Charles Jones
|TE
|26
|6'4"
|255 lbs
|Tulane
|Dakota Prukop
|QB
|29
|6'1"
|208 lbs
|Oregon
|Darius Victor
|RB
|29
|5'8"
|209 lbs
|Towson
|Darrell Stewart Jr.
|WR
|26
|6'2"
|217 lbs
|Michigan State
|De'Andre Johnson
|QB
|27
|6'2"
|188 lbs
|Texas Southern
|De'Morney Pierson-El
|WR
|27
|5'9"
|195 lbs
|Nebraska
|Evan Heim
|C
|26
|6'3"
|305 lbs
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|Isaiah Battle
|T
|30
|6'7"
|310 lbs
|Clemson
|Jake Lacina
|OL
|26
|6'4"
|300 lbs
|Augustana (SD)
|Kingston Davis
|RB
|25
|6'0"
|225 lbs
|Miles (AL)
|Kyle Lauletta
|QB
|28
|6'3"
|222 lbs
|Richmond
|Randy Satterfield
|WR
|27
|6'4"
|210 lbs
|Lyon College (AR)
|Robert Myers
|OL
|31
|6'5"
|325 lbs
|Tennessee State
|Saige Young
|OL
|-
|6'4"
|305 lbs
|Vanderbilt
|Terry Poole
|T
|31
|6'5"
|325 lbs
|San Diego State
|Trey Williams
|RB
|30
|5'7"
|200 lbs
|Texas A&M
|Warren Newman
|WR
|23
|5'8"
|175 lbs
|Jackson State
|Wes Saxton Jr.
|TE
|29
|6'4"
|240 lbs
|South Alabama
|Woody Brandom
|TE
|26
|6'5"
|260 lbs
|Sam Houston State
|Anthony Blue
|DB
|-
|5'11"
|175 lbs
|Newberry
|Blake Countess
|CB
|29
|5'10"
|185 lbs
|Auburn
|Bryson Young
|LB
|25
|6'5"
|250 lbs
|Oregon
|Chris Orr
|LB
|25
|6'0"
|227 lbs
|Wisconsin
|Christian Tutt
|CB
|23
|5'11"
|185 lbs
|Auburn
|D'Juan Hines
|LB
|28
|6'1"
|235 lbs
|Houston
|DJ Daniel
|CB
|24
|6'1"
|185 lbs
|Georgia
|Deyon Sizer
|DL
|26
|6'4"
|280 lbs
|CSU Pueblo
|Dravon Askew-Henry
|S
|27
|6'0"
|203 lbs
|West Virginia
|Hercules Mata'afa
|DE
|27
|6'2"
|252 lbs
|Washington State
|Jalen Choice
|LB
|25
|6'3"
|234 lbs
|Jacksonville State
|Kenneth Randall
|DT
|27
|6'4"
|300 lbs
|Charleston (WV)
|Kevin Thurmon Jr.
|DT
|26
|6'3"
|298 lbs
|Arkansas State
|Kolin Hill
|LB
|26
|6'2"
|235 lbs
|Texas Tech
|Meiko Dotson
|CB
|26
|5'11"
|195 lbs
|Florida State
|Mike Bell Jr.
|S
|25
|6'2"
|210 lbs
|Fresno State
|Paris Ford
|S
|24
|6'0"
|190 lbs
|Pittsburgh
|Shalom Luani
|S
|28
|6'0"
|201 lbs
|Washington State
|Toby Johnson
|DL
|31
|6'4"
|320 lbs
|Georgia
|Trae Elston
|CB
|29
|6'0"
|185 lbs
|Ole Miss
|Tyrone Truesdell
|DT
|23
|6'2"
|347 lbs
|Florida
|Tyshun Render
|DE
|26
|6'3"
|255 lbs
|Middle Tennessee State
|Willie Eubanks III
|LB
|24
|6'2"
|230 lbs
|The Citadel
|Brock Miller
|P
|32
|6'0"
|195 lbs
|Southern Utah
|Jordan Ober
|LS
|26
|6'1"
|225 lbs
|Nebraska
|Nick Sciba
|K
|23
|5'9"
|191 lbs
|Wake Forest