New Jersey Generals’ full roster for the 2023 USFL season

The 2022 USFL season ended in dismay for the New Jersey Generals. They tied the league’s best regular-season record at 9-1, but were sent home by the Philadelphia Stars just one game shy of a title appearance. No question, the score is unsettled between these two teams, and the Generals will be eagerly awaiting their Week 5 matchup on May 14. For now, though, let’s highlight New Jersey’s roster ahead of the 2023 campaign.

The Generals will have to do without last year’s MVP KaVontae Turpin, as the 5-foot-9 speedster joined the Dallas Cowboys in the 2022-23 NFL season, and shockingly played his way to a Pro Bowl selection. Unfortunately, not the start that the roster was hoping for in a full-fledged redemption year.

Despite the huge gap this makes on the depth chart, there is still a multitude of offensive weapons that could contribute out of the gate for New Jersey. Starting running back and 2022 Offensive Player of the Year Darius Victor returns as the primary leader of the Generals, after the 29-year-old ball carrier recorded nine touchdowns in his debut season. Former Florida State star De’Andre Johnson, and former New York Giants fourth-round draft pick Kyle Lauletta lead the quarterback room.