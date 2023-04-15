 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Jersey Generals’ full roster for the 2023 USFL season

The USFL makes its triumphant return this weekend with an eight team league playing 10 regular season games

DeJuan Neal #26 of New Jersey Generals celebrates with Trae Elston #21 after breaking up a pass intended for Tre Walker #89 of Pittsburgh Maulers during the first quarter at Protective Stadium on May 07, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Wesley Hitt/USFL/Getty Images

The 2022 USFL season ended in dismay for the New Jersey Generals. They tied the league’s best regular-season record at 9-1, but were sent home by the Philadelphia Stars just one game shy of a title appearance. No question, the score is unsettled between these two teams, and the Generals will be eagerly awaiting their Week 5 matchup on May 14. For now, though, let’s highlight New Jersey’s roster ahead of the 2023 campaign.

The Generals will have to do without last year’s MVP KaVontae Turpin, as the 5-foot-9 speedster joined the Dallas Cowboys in the 2022-23 NFL season, and shockingly played his way to a Pro Bowl selection. Unfortunately, not the start that the roster was hoping for in a full-fledged redemption year.

Despite the huge gap this makes on the depth chart, there is still a multitude of offensive weapons that could contribute out of the gate for New Jersey. Starting running back and 2022 Offensive Player of the Year Darius Victor returns as the primary leader of the Generals, after the 29-year-old ball carrier recorded nine touchdowns in his debut season. Former Florida State star De’Andre Johnson, and former New York Giants fourth-round draft pick Kyle Lauletta lead the quarterback room.

New Jersey Generals’ full roster

Player POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Alonzo Moore WR 30 6'1" 195 lbs Nebraska
Braedon Bowman TE 29 6'4" 235 lbs South Alabama
Brandon Haskin OL 33 6'3" 315 lbs Tennessee State
Calvin Ashley T 25 6'6" 310 lbs Florida A&M
Cam Carter T 25 6'5" 315 lbs Murray State
Cam Echols-Luper WR 28 6'0" 195 lbs Western Kentucky
Charles Jones TE 26 6'4" 255 lbs Tulane
Dakota Prukop QB 29 6'1" 208 lbs Oregon
Darius Victor RB 29 5'8" 209 lbs Towson
Darrell Stewart Jr. WR 26 6'2" 217 lbs Michigan State
De'Andre Johnson QB 27 6'2" 188 lbs Texas Southern
De'Morney Pierson-El WR 27 5'9" 195 lbs Nebraska
Evan Heim C 26 6'3" 305 lbs Minnesota State-Mankato
Isaiah Battle T 30 6'7" 310 lbs Clemson
Jake Lacina OL 26 6'4" 300 lbs Augustana (SD)
Kingston Davis RB 25 6'0" 225 lbs Miles (AL)
Kyle Lauletta QB 28 6'3" 222 lbs Richmond
Randy Satterfield WR 27 6'4" 210 lbs Lyon College (AR)
Robert Myers OL 31 6'5" 325 lbs Tennessee State
Saige Young OL - 6'4" 305 lbs Vanderbilt
Terry Poole T 31 6'5" 325 lbs San Diego State
Trey Williams RB 30 5'7" 200 lbs Texas A&M
Warren Newman WR 23 5'8" 175 lbs Jackson State
Wes Saxton Jr. TE 29 6'4" 240 lbs South Alabama
Woody Brandom TE 26 6'5" 260 lbs Sam Houston State
Anthony Blue DB - 5'11" 175 lbs Newberry
Blake Countess CB 29 5'10" 185 lbs Auburn
Bryson Young LB 25 6'5" 250 lbs Oregon
Chris Orr LB 25 6'0" 227 lbs Wisconsin
Christian Tutt CB 23 5'11" 185 lbs Auburn
D'Juan Hines LB 28 6'1" 235 lbs Houston
DJ Daniel CB 24 6'1" 185 lbs Georgia
Deyon Sizer DL 26 6'4" 280 lbs CSU Pueblo
Dravon Askew-Henry S 27 6'0" 203 lbs West Virginia
Hercules Mata'afa DE 27 6'2" 252 lbs Washington State
Jalen Choice LB 25 6'3" 234 lbs Jacksonville State
Kenneth Randall DT 27 6'4" 300 lbs Charleston (WV)
Kevin Thurmon Jr. DT 26 6'3" 298 lbs Arkansas State
Kolin Hill LB 26 6'2" 235 lbs Texas Tech
Meiko Dotson CB 26 5'11" 195 lbs Florida State
Mike Bell Jr. S 25 6'2" 210 lbs Fresno State
Paris Ford S 24 6'0" 190 lbs Pittsburgh
Shalom Luani S 28 6'0" 201 lbs Washington State
Toby Johnson DL 31 6'4" 320 lbs Georgia
Trae Elston CB 29 6'0" 185 lbs Ole Miss
Tyrone Truesdell DT 23 6'2" 347 lbs Florida
Tyshun Render DE 26 6'3" 255 lbs Middle Tennessee State
Willie Eubanks III LB 24 6'2" 230 lbs The Citadel
Brock Miller P 32 6'0" 195 lbs Southern Utah
Jordan Ober LS 26 6'1" 225 lbs Nebraska
Nick Sciba K 23 5'9" 191 lbs Wake Forest

