Birmingham Stallions’ full roster for the 2023 USFL season

The USFL makes its triumphant return this weekend with an eight team league playing 10 regular season games

By Derek Hryn
The Birmingham Stallions celebrate with their trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Stars 33-30 and winning the USFL Championship at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio on July 3, 2022. Photo by Michael Longo/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Birmingham Stallions went on an incredible run to take home the USFL championship in 2022. Finishing with a 9-1 regular-season record, the Stallions enter the new season with a huge target on their backs. They open up with a primetime affair against the New Jersey Generals on Saturday, April 15. Let’s take a look at the Stallions’ roster as they embark on a potential repeat in 2023.

The defending champs are about as set as it gets offensively. They have a ton of familiarity with their two best quarterbacks from last season, as J’Mar Smith and Alex McGough have returned to the offense. Smith, who passed for 1,573 yards and 10 touchdowns last year, will start under center. McGough is going to be an ideal insurance option as the team works through the brunt of their schedule. A seventh-round draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, McGough has great experience in dual-threat packages, and is even versatile enough for the Stallions to move him out to wide receiver at times.

Talent and experience is not difficult to find on this roster. Former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough now commands the backfield, after signing with the team at the midpoint of last season. The two-time NCAA national champ has proved to be a raging bull in the ground game, and is going to make all of the difference for Birmingham in the red zone.

Head coach Skip Holtz believes that the Stallions have all of the core pieces to put another title in the trophy case. Holtz and Smith have been paired together since Smith’s freshman campaign at Louisiana Tech seven years ago, and the coach/QB tandem has gotten used to winning. They head into 2023 with a clear edge on their opponents. Destiny is in their hands.

Birmingham Stallions’ full roster

OFFENSE POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Adrian Hardy WR 26 6'2" 205 lbs Louisiana Tech
Alex McGough QB 27 6'3" 214 lbs Florida International
Austin Watkins WR 25 6'3" 210 lbs UAB
Bo Scarbrough RB 26 6'1" 235 lbs Alabama
Bobby Holly FB 25 5'11" 240 lbs Louisiana Tech
CJ Marable RB 26 5'10" 194 lbs Coastal Carolina
Cohl Cabral C 25 6'5" 304 lbs Arizona State
Cole Schneider T - 6'4" 315 lbs Central Florida
Darius Harper T 25 6'6" 310 lbs Cincinnati
Davion Davis WR 26 5'11" 195 lbs Sam Houston State
Deon Cain WR 26 6'2" 202 lbs Clemson
Derwin Gray T 27 6'5" 320 lbs Maryland
J'Mar Smith QB 26 6'1" 218 lbs Louisiana Tech
Jace Sternberger TE 26 6'4" 251 lbs Texas A&M
Jahmir Johnson T 25 6'5" 300 lbs Texas A&M
Jalen Morton QB 25 6'4" 226 lbs Prairie View A&M
Lukayus McNeil T 28 6'6" 328 lbs Louisville
Marlon Williams WR 23 5'11" 204 lbs UCF
Matt Kaskey G 26 6'7" 325 lbs Dartmouth
Michael Dereus WR 26 6'1" 209 lbs Georgetown
Myron Mitchell WR 24 6'1" 180 lbs UAB
O'Shea Dugas OL 26 6'4" 335 lbs Louisiana Tech
Zaquandre White RB 24 6'1" 215 lbs South Carolina
Brian Allen CB 29 6'3" 210 lbs Utah
Christian McFarland S 24 5'11" 200 lbs Idaho State
Darrion Daniels DE 25 6'3" 311 lbs Nebraska
Dondrea Tillman DE 24 6'3" 270 lbs Indiana (PA)
Donnie Lewis II CB 26 6'0" 195 lbs Tulane
Elijah Sullivan LB 25 6'0" 225 lbs Kansas State
JoJo Tillery S 25 6'2" 210 lbs Wofford
Joe Jackson DE 26 6'4" 278 lbs Miami (FL)
Joe Ozougwu DE 25 6'2" 236 lbs Arkansas State
Jonathan Newsome DE 32 6'4" 256 lbs Ball State
Jordan Thompson DE 26 6'2" 292 lbs Northwestern
Khalil Davis DT 26 6'1" 308 lbs Nebraska
Lorenzo Burns CB 25 5'11" 183 lbs Arizona
Malik Grant S 25 6'2" 203 lbs Marshall
Mark Fields II CB 26 5'10" 180 lbs Clemson
Nate Brooks CB 27 6'0" 192 lbs North Texas
Nate Holley S 28 6'1" 210 lbs Kent State
Quentin Poling LB 28 6'1" 235 lbs Ohio
Rashad Smith LB 25 6'1" 220 lbs Florida Atlantic
Scooby Wright III LB 28 6'1" 246 lbs Arizona
T.J. Carter CB - 5'11" 193 lbs TCU
T.J. Green S 28 6'3" 215 lbs Clemson
Tyree Robinson S 28 6'2" 215 lbs Oregon
Willie Henry DT 29 6'3" 295 lbs Michigan
Willie Yarbary DL 26 6'3" 295 lbs Wake Forest
Brandon Aubrey K 28 6'3" 208 lbs Notre Dame
Colby Wadman P 27 6'1" 185 lbs UC Davis
Ryan Langan LS 24 6'2" 238 lbs Georgia Southern

