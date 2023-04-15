Birmingham Stallions’ full roster for the 2023 USFL season

The Birmingham Stallions went on an incredible run to take home the USFL championship in 2022. Finishing with a 9-1 regular-season record, the Stallions enter the new season with a huge target on their backs. They open up with a primetime affair against the New Jersey Generals on Saturday, April 15. Let’s take a look at the Stallions’ roster as they embark on a potential repeat in 2023.
The defending champs are about as set as it gets offensively. They have a ton of familiarity with their two best quarterbacks from last season, as J’Mar Smith and Alex McGough have returned to the offense. Smith, who passed for 1,573 yards and 10 touchdowns last year, will start under center. McGough is going to be an ideal insurance option as the team works through the brunt of their schedule. A seventh-round draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, McGough has great experience in dual-threat packages, and is even versatile enough for the Stallions to move him out to wide receiver at times.
Talent and experience is not difficult to find on this roster. Former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough now commands the backfield, after signing with the team at the midpoint of last season. The two-time NCAA national champ has proved to be a raging bull in the ground game, and is going to make all of the difference for Birmingham in the red zone.
Head coach Skip Holtz believes that the Stallions have all of the core pieces to put another title in the trophy case. Holtz and Smith have been paired together since Smith’s freshman campaign at Louisiana Tech seven years ago, and the coach/QB tandem has gotten used to winning. They head into 2023 with a clear edge on their opponents. Destiny is in their hands.
Birmingham Stallions’ full roster
|OFFENSE
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|OFFENSE
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|Adrian Hardy
|WR
|26
|6'2"
|205 lbs
|Louisiana Tech
|Alex McGough
|QB
|27
|6'3"
|214 lbs
|Florida International
|Austin Watkins
|WR
|25
|6'3"
|210 lbs
|UAB
|Bo Scarbrough
|RB
|26
|6'1"
|235 lbs
|Alabama
|Bobby Holly
|FB
|25
|5'11"
|240 lbs
|Louisiana Tech
|CJ Marable
|RB
|26
|5'10"
|194 lbs
|Coastal Carolina
|Cohl Cabral
|C
|25
|6'5"
|304 lbs
|Arizona State
|Cole Schneider
|T
|-
|6'4"
|315 lbs
|Central Florida
|Darius Harper
|T
|25
|6'6"
|310 lbs
|Cincinnati
|Davion Davis
|WR
|26
|5'11"
|195 lbs
|Sam Houston State
|Deon Cain
|WR
|26
|6'2"
|202 lbs
|Clemson
|Derwin Gray
|T
|27
|6'5"
|320 lbs
|Maryland
|J'Mar Smith
|QB
|26
|6'1"
|218 lbs
|Louisiana Tech
|Jace Sternberger
|TE
|26
|6'4"
|251 lbs
|Texas A&M
|Jahmir Johnson
|T
|25
|6'5"
|300 lbs
|Texas A&M
|Jalen Morton
|QB
|25
|6'4"
|226 lbs
|Prairie View A&M
|Lukayus McNeil
|T
|28
|6'6"
|328 lbs
|Louisville
|Marlon Williams
|WR
|23
|5'11"
|204 lbs
|UCF
|Matt Kaskey
|G
|26
|6'7"
|325 lbs
|Dartmouth
|Michael Dereus
|WR
|26
|6'1"
|209 lbs
|Georgetown
|Myron Mitchell
|WR
|24
|6'1"
|180 lbs
|UAB
|O'Shea Dugas
|OL
|26
|6'4"
|335 lbs
|Louisiana Tech
|Zaquandre White
|RB
|24
|6'1"
|215 lbs
|South Carolina
|Brian Allen
|CB
|29
|6'3"
|210 lbs
|Utah
|Christian McFarland
|S
|24
|5'11"
|200 lbs
|Idaho State
|Darrion Daniels
|DE
|25
|6'3"
|311 lbs
|Nebraska
|Dondrea Tillman
|DE
|24
|6'3"
|270 lbs
|Indiana (PA)
|Donnie Lewis II
|CB
|26
|6'0"
|195 lbs
|Tulane
|Elijah Sullivan
|LB
|25
|6'0"
|225 lbs
|Kansas State
|JoJo Tillery
|S
|25
|6'2"
|210 lbs
|Wofford
|Joe Jackson
|DE
|26
|6'4"
|278 lbs
|Miami (FL)
|Joe Ozougwu
|DE
|25
|6'2"
|236 lbs
|Arkansas State
|Jonathan Newsome
|DE
|32
|6'4"
|256 lbs
|Ball State
|Jordan Thompson
|DE
|26
|6'2"
|292 lbs
|Northwestern
|Khalil Davis
|DT
|26
|6'1"
|308 lbs
|Nebraska
|Lorenzo Burns
|CB
|25
|5'11"
|183 lbs
|Arizona
|Malik Grant
|S
|25
|6'2"
|203 lbs
|Marshall
|Mark Fields II
|CB
|26
|5'10"
|180 lbs
|Clemson
|Nate Brooks
|CB
|27
|6'0"
|192 lbs
|North Texas
|Nate Holley
|S
|28
|6'1"
|210 lbs
|Kent State
|Quentin Poling
|LB
|28
|6'1"
|235 lbs
|Ohio
|Rashad Smith
|LB
|25
|6'1"
|220 lbs
|Florida Atlantic
|Scooby Wright III
|LB
|28
|6'1"
|246 lbs
|Arizona
|T.J. Carter
|CB
|-
|5'11"
|193 lbs
|TCU
|T.J. Green
|S
|28
|6'3"
|215 lbs
|Clemson
|Tyree Robinson
|S
|28
|6'2"
|215 lbs
|Oregon
|Willie Henry
|DT
|29
|6'3"
|295 lbs
|Michigan
|Willie Yarbary
|DL
|26
|6'3"
|295 lbs
|Wake Forest
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|28
|6'3"
|208 lbs
|Notre Dame
|Colby Wadman
|P
|27
|6'1"
|185 lbs
|UC Davis
|Ryan Langan
|LS
|24
|6'2"
|238 lbs
|Georgia Southern