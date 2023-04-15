Birmingham Stallions’ full roster for the 2023 USFL season

The Birmingham Stallions went on an incredible run to take home the USFL championship in 2022. Finishing with a 9-1 regular-season record, the Stallions enter the new season with a huge target on their backs. They open up with a primetime affair against the New Jersey Generals on Saturday, April 15. Let’s take a look at the Stallions’ roster as they embark on a potential repeat in 2023.

The defending champs are about as set as it gets offensively. They have a ton of familiarity with their two best quarterbacks from last season, as J’Mar Smith and Alex McGough have returned to the offense. Smith, who passed for 1,573 yards and 10 touchdowns last year, will start under center. McGough is going to be an ideal insurance option as the team works through the brunt of their schedule. A seventh-round draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, McGough has great experience in dual-threat packages, and is even versatile enough for the Stallions to move him out to wide receiver at times.

Talent and experience is not difficult to find on this roster. Former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough now commands the backfield, after signing with the team at the midpoint of last season. The two-time NCAA national champ has proved to be a raging bull in the ground game, and is going to make all of the difference for Birmingham in the red zone.

Head coach Skip Holtz believes that the Stallions have all of the core pieces to put another title in the trophy case. Holtz and Smith have been paired together since Smith’s freshman campaign at Louisiana Tech seven years ago, and the coach/QB tandem has gotten used to winning. They head into 2023 with a clear edge on their opponents. Destiny is in their hands.