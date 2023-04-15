How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 31

The English Premier League heads into Matchday 31 this weekend, kicking off Saturday morning and running through Monday afternoon. Arsenal still hold a firm grip at the top of the table, sitting six points ahead of Manchester City with just eight matches left for the Gunners to play this season.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Newcastle, sitting in third place, will face off against sixth-place Aston Villa to kick off the action on Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. ET. The Magpies are looking for a win in hopes of creating a gap with Manchester United, who are tied with Newcastle on 56 points but trail on the goal differential tiebreaker. Newcastle are looking for a top four finish, which would secure them their first Champions League appearance since the 2003-04 season.

Liverpool will be taking on 16th-place Leeds to wrap up Matchday 31 on Monday. Depending on other results around the league, the Reds could potentially jump into sixth place with a win as they fight to climb into a top five spot before the season ends. Leeds will also be desperately looking for a win, as they sit just two points outside of the relegation zone. Kickoff is set for Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 31 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 31 schedule

Saturday, April 15

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United - 7:30 a.m. ET, USA

Chelsea vs. Brighton - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Tottenham vs. Bournemouth - 10 a.m. ET, USA

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Everton vs. Fulham - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Wolverhampton vs. Brentford - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Manchester City vs. Leicester City - 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

Sunday, April 16

West Ham vs. Arsenal - 9 a.m. ET, USA

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United - 11:30 a.m. ET, USA

Monday, April 17

Leeds vs. Liverpool - 3 p.m. ET, USA