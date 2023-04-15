Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lens: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

Paris Saint-Germain will play host to Lens on Saturday afternoon, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET from Parc des Princes in Paris. With just eight matches left to play, PSG sit at the top of the table while Lens are in second place. However, Lens are only six points back from the league leaders, so this contest could have massive Ligue 1 title implications depending on the result.

Let’s take a closer look at Saturday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paris Saint-Germain v. Lens

Date: Saturday, April 15

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS

Live stream: fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

PSG: -140

Draw: +320

Lens: +360

Moneyline pick: Lens +360

PSG have seen some inconsistency throughout the season and have shown some weak spots as they head toward the end of the campaign. They’ve lost both of their last two matches at home, with Rennes securing a 2-0 win followed by Lyon getting a 1-0 victory at Parc des Princes. PSG bounced back with a 2-0 win on the road over Nice last week, but Lens pose a serious threat and will look to pounce on PSG’s recent poor form at home.

These teams last met on January 1 when Lens secured a convincing 3-1 win at home over the visitors thanks to goals from Przemyslaw Frankowski, Ikoma Lois Openda, and Alexis Claude. Granted, PSG didn’t have Neymar or Lionel Messi on the field, but they still had a stacked squad with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Achraf Hakimi, and Sergio Ramos in action. Lens have been a solid team this season, losing just three games through 30 played on the campaign.

PSG will still be without Neymar (ankle), Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles), and Nordi Mukiele (hamstring), who have all been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Lens are unbeaten in their last seven Ligue 1 matches, and I’m expecting them to come into Parc des Princes and escape with all three points as they look to take advantage of a somewhat struggling PSG side.