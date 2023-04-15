How to watch Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia this weekend for the Call 811.com Before You Dig. 250. The race will take place on April 15. The race begins at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1, with the live stream available at FOX.com/live or on the FOX Sports App.

The race is 250 laps around the .526-mile circuit. This event is broken down into three stages. The first two are each 60 laps, and then the final stage is bumped up to 130 laps. This race wasn’t held from 1995-2020. It returned in 2021, and Josh Berry won in 2:12:02. Last year’s race went took 11 extra laps to be decided, but Brandon Jones took the checkered flag in 2:26:50.

Cole Custer claimed pole position in qualifying and is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +300 odds and John Hunter Nemechek follows at +380. Josh Berry is +475 and Sammy Smith is +550.

How to watch the Call 811 Before You Dig 250

Date: Saturday, April 15

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX.com/live

Live streaming the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup