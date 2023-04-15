 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch Call 811 Before You Dig 250 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Chandler Smith (#16 Kaulig Racing Quick Tie Products, Inc. Chevrolet) drives onto the front stretch during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 on March 4, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia this weekend for the Call 811.com Before You Dig. 250. The race will take place on April 15. The race begins at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1, with the live stream available at FOX.com/live or on the FOX Sports App.

The race is 250 laps around the .526-mile circuit. This event is broken down into three stages. The first two are each 60 laps, and then the final stage is bumped up to 130 laps. This race wasn’t held from 1995-2020. It returned in 2021, and Josh Berry won in 2:12:02. Last year’s race went took 11 extra laps to be decided, but Brandon Jones took the checkered flag in 2:26:50.

Cole Custer claimed pole position in qualifying and is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +300 odds and John Hunter Nemechek follows at +380. Josh Berry is +475 and Sammy Smith is +550.

How to watch the Call 811 Before You Dig 250

Date: Saturday, April 15
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX.com/live

Live streaming the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2023 Call 811 Before You Dig 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Stefan Parsons 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Gray Gaulding 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Derek Kraus 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ryan Truex 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Patrick Emerling 35
26 Joe Graf Jr 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
30 Leland Honeyman 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Matt Mills 53
34 Timmy Hill 66
35 Kaden Honeycutt 74
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 Alex Labbe 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Kyle Weatherman 96
40 Riley Herbst 98

