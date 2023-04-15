What time is the 2023 Call 811 Before You Dig 250 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, April 15 with the Call 811.com Before You Dig. 250 at the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia. The race starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FoxSports Live Stream.

The race is 250 laps and usually lasts just over two hours. The first and second stages are each 60 laps, with the final stage consisting of 130 laps. This event was part of the Xfinity schedule from 1995 to 2020. When it returned in 2021, Josh Berry won in 2:12:02. Last year’s race went 11 laps into overtime, but Brandon Jones emerged victorious in 2:26:50.

John Hunter Nemechek heads into Friday’s events with the best odds of winning the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +380 odds and is followed by Justin Allgaier (+475), Josh Berry (+475), Sammy Smith (+550) and Chandler Smith (+700).

Starting lineup