What time is the 2023 Call 811 Before You Dig 250 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 Call 811 Before You Dig 250 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Teddy Ricketson
Gray Gaulding (#08 SS-Green Light Racing Panini NFT Ford) drives off of turn four during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 on March 4, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, April 15 with the Call 811.com Before You Dig. 250 at the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia. The race starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FoxSports Live Stream.

The race is 250 laps and usually lasts just over two hours. The first and second stages are each 60 laps, with the final stage consisting of 130 laps. This event was part of the Xfinity schedule from 1995 to 2020. When it returned in 2021, Josh Berry won in 2:12:02. Last year’s race went 11 laps into overtime, but Brandon Jones emerged victorious in 2:26:50.

John Hunter Nemechek heads into Friday’s events with the best odds of winning the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +380 odds and is followed by Justin Allgaier (+475), Josh Berry (+475), Sammy Smith (+550) and Chandler Smith (+700).

Starting lineup

2023 Call 811 Before You Dig 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Stefan Parsons 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Gray Gaulding 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Derek Kraus 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ryan Truex 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Patrick Emerling 35
26 Joe Graf Jr 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
30 Leland Honeyman 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Matt Mills 53
34 Timmy Hill 66
35 Kaden Honeycutt 74
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 Alex Labbe 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Kyle Weatherman 96
40 Riley Herbst 98

