Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. 76ers Game 1 on Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at 1 p.m. ET from Wells Fargo Center in Philly. The 76ers are the 3-seed and enter the game with high expectations for this playoff run. Here we’ll go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks for the series and playoff opener.

Nets vs. 76ers, 1 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +8.5

This is a lot of point to be getting in the first round of a playoff matchup. During the regular season, the Nets took the Sixers to late in the fourth in a 101-98 loss. That was with the new-look roster and both sides at pretty much full strength. So we should get a way more competitive game than this line suggests. The Nets have defenders who can slow down James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. It’ll come down to how dominant Joel Embiid can be down low.

Over/Under: Under 214

If we’re going to see both sides playing hard on both ends, we should expect the game to be relatively low scoring. As was referenced above, the last meeting when both sides were full strength/not resting players, it ended 101-98. I think we get to a number that’s pretty close to this line but unless we get overtime, expect the under to hit.