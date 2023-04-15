Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 1 on Saturday

The 2023 NBA Playoffs tips off today. In the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks will hit the road to face the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 1 of their first-round series. The contest will tip at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The only notable player listed on the injury report is Knicks forward Julius Randle. He missed the last five games of the regular season with a left ankle sprain and is listed as questionable for tonight’s contest. However, all signs point towards him suiting up this evening.

Cleveland enters the game as a 5.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 217.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +5.5

New York took three of four games from Cleveland during the regular season and should have some extra juice with Randle back out on the floor. The Knicks were 17-11-1 against the spread as a road underdog throughout the regular and should make things very uncomfortable for a young Cavs team that is playing their first postseason game as a unit. Take the Knicks to cover as a road dog.

Over/Under: Under 217

The margins tend to get tighter during the postseason as the pressure and intensity on defense begins to pick up. This could be a true battle in the paint as both teams will jockey to establish their own terms for how this series will go. Take the under.