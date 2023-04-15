Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Kings Game 1 on Saturday

The 2023 NBA Playoffs will tip off today and in the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors will hit the road to face the Sacramento Kings for Game 1 of their first-round series. The contest will tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Both teams will enter this series healthy as no major contributors are listed on the injury report heading into Game 1.

Golden State enters this game as a slight one-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 237.5.

Warriors vs. Kings, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +1

Something has to give tonight on the Warriors’ end. They went 3-1 against the Kings during the regular season but were abysmal away from home with an 11-30 road record. The atmosphere at the Golden 1 Center will be electric with Sacramento hosting its first playoff game since 2006. I’ll predict Domantas Sabonis and company feeding off the energy to take Game 1, so pick them to cover.

Over/Under: Under 237.5

Expect the Kings to come out firing on all cylinders on offense and establishing a pretty comfortable lead in the second half. The Warriors are veterans when it comes to managing playoff series and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they pull the plug on this one early and come back refocused for Game 2. Take the under.