Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday’s NBA playoffs games

The 2023 NBA Playoffs are finally here as four games will officially tip off the first round Saturday. Below, we’ll go over a few of our favorite player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 9.5 rebounds vs. Hawks (+100)

Tatum leads the Celtics into the playoffs with the hopes of making a second straight trip to the NBA Finals in June. He averaged a career-high 8.8 rebounds per game throughout the regular season and with him most likely playing more minutes in the playoffs, his numbers on the boards will go up as well. Take the over his rebound total for this afternoon as he opens the series with a double-double.

Jalen Brunson under 24.5 points vs. Cavaliers (+105)

Brunson put up 24 points per game for the Knicks throughout the regular season and will try to help pick up a Game 1 victory against the Cavs tonight. Some pressure will be taken off the shoulders of the guard tonight with All-Star forward Julius Randle returning from an ankle injury. Take the under on Brunson’s point total for this matchup.

Domantas Sabonis over 0.5 threes vs. Warriors (+200)

The atmosphere at the Golden 1 Center will be electric tonight with the Kings hosting their first playoff game since 2006 when facing the Warriors. Sacramento’s players will be feeding off the energy and that includes star forward Domantas Sabonis. He usually only takes a few three-point attempts a game, but he’ll be feeling it tonight and we’ll predict that he drains one this evening.