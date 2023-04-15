NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday’s playoff games

Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Gary Payton II, Golden State Warriors, $4100

Since returning from his injury, Payton has been a steady presence off the bench for the Warriors, averaging six points and 4.8 rebounds per game in the month of April. He had 10 points in a regular season matchup against Sacramento earlier this season.

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings, $4300

Mitchell has been cleared from a knee injury that kept him out of Sacramento’s final regular season game and should be able to come in as a point guard backup behind De-Aaron Fox. Mitchell averaged seven points per game over his last three games.

Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors, $4900

Kuminga has averaged 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists over his last 12 appearances and grabbed 15 points in each of his last two appearances. With Andre Iguodala out for the time being, Kuminga could see some more on-court action in this series.