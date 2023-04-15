How to watch Hawks vs. Celtics Game 1 on TV and via live stream

ESPN will host Saturday’s Game 1 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs between the No. 2 Boston Celtics and No. 7 Atlanta Hawks with tip off set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at TD Garden in Boston.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Celtics enter the postseason with the second-best odds to win the championship on DraftKings Sportsbook at +310. Boston has sort of been coasting through the regular season and just waiting for the playoffs (thus is the NBA regular season). The Celtics are ready to go with Malcolm Brogdon and set to make a push to return to the NBA Finals.

The Hawks are looking for anything at this point. It wasn’t long ago that ATL was in the East Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks have faltered a bit in their construction of a title contender. When you have Trae Young, anything is possible (sorry KG). Young will only be able to carry this Hawks team so far (maybe to one win in this series).