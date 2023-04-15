How to watch Warriors vs. Kings Game 1 on TV and via live stream

ABC will host Saturday’s Game 1 matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings with tip off set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Golden State finished the regular season with a 44-38 record to narrowly avoid the play-in tournament and earn the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. 1994 marked the last time the Warriors were eliminated in the first round, winning nine straight opening round series as a franchise since. The team posted a poor 11-30 road record this season and will have to overcome that without homecourt advantage in this round.

Sacramento finished the regular season with a 48-34 record to earn the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. The Kings were the surprise team of the entire league this year and are making their first playoff appearance since 2006. The team lost three of its four matchups against Golden State in the regular season and will have to overcome that to win this series.